ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Port Deposit man faces drug distribution charges after I-95 traffic stop

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0igf6jpG00

A Cecil County man is facing felony drug charges after he was found with crack cocaine while driving down I-95 in Delaware.

Delaware State Police arrested Santo Carela-Perez, 23, of Port Deposit, was pulled over for traffic violations in a 2011 Nissan Sentra on I-95 in the Newark area at about 10:13 a.m. Oct. 18.

The trooper determined that Carela-Perez did not have a valid license or proof of insurance with him, and also found 1.03 ounces of crack cocaine in his possession, according to a press release.

Carela-Perez was charged with having drugs with intent to distribute, having a felony-level quantity of drugs, and numerous traffic violations. He was ordered held on $40,300 cash bond.

Comments / 3

Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive, Bear regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a female suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the bank teller. The victim notified her manager, at which point the suspect fled the business without obtaining any cash. The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Nissan Altima.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Trooper Hospitalized After DUI Suspect Slams Into His Patrol Vehicle Sunday

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the arrest of a Bear man after he collided with a state police vehicle, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said at approximately 3:25, this morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022, a trooper was traveling southbound...
BEAR, DE
fox29.com

State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday

Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
NEWARK, DE
Jersey Shore Online

Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses

STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks

BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Tobacco Thief Caught Month After Robbery With Over 1 Kilogram Of Suspected Drugs

A suspected Glen Burnie tobacco thief was found with over one kilogram of drugs over a month after the robbery, authorities say. Andre Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after being identified as the suspect in the robbery of a Atomoco gas station in the 7444 block of Furnace Branch Road East the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Injury Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning. On October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old male of Newark, DE was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. However, due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up.
NEWARK, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading

READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
READING, PA
98online.com

Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure after removing clothes and jumping into a bagged ice freezer

(FOX43) EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at an Ephrata convenience store, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Cruella Deville: Woman Arrested After Chasing Dog, Fatally Running It Over With Vehicle

A small dog is dead after being chased by a woman who then ran it over with a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Police received a call about a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Leelyn Drive around 9:15 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 after a woman was observed pulling on door handles in the area and chasing a small black and white dog, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

York County road closed for serious crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash has closed a road in York County. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

DO YOU KNOW HIM? | Police looking to identify burglary suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, on October 7, 2022 investigators believe the suspect burglarized a home in the 3400 block of Edmonson Avenue. Anyone knowing the individual pictured in the photo is asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy