Port Deposit man faces drug distribution charges after I-95 traffic stop

A Cecil County man is facing felony drug charges after he was found with crack cocaine while driving down I-95 in Delaware.

Delaware State Police arrested Santo Carela-Perez, 23, of Port Deposit, was pulled over for traffic violations in a 2011 Nissan Sentra on I-95 in the Newark area at about 10:13 a.m. Oct. 18.

The trooper determined that Carela-Perez did not have a valid license or proof of insurance with him, and also found 1.03 ounces of crack cocaine in his possession, according to a press release.

Carela-Perez was charged with having drugs with intent to distribute, having a felony-level quantity of drugs, and numerous traffic violations. He was ordered held on $40,300 cash bond.