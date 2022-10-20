WATCH: New York City students to get Diwali holiday off school

Former President Donald Trump's business empire, the Trump Organization, is poised to head to trial Monday for a flurry of alleged tax and financial crimes. Although Trump has not been charged in the sprawling case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has kept the door open to levying charges against him in the future. If found guilty, the Trump Organization will be forced to pay fines and back taxes totaling roughly $1.6 million, Bloomberg reported.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO