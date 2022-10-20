WATCH: New York City students to get Diwali holiday off school

Related
SEE IT: Ice cream-devouring Biden lights up Times Square
A giant billboard of President Joe Biden devouring ice cream has taken over Times Square.
Texas official disputes NYC mayor's claims that migrant buses were a surprise: report
An El Paso official has reportedly disputed claims that New York City leaders had not been given prior notice of the chartered buses of migrants sent from Texas.
Left out: AOC posts video from town hall but leaves out moment angry protesters confronted her
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) promoted a snippet from the town hall event she held earlier in the week in which she was confronted by hecklers.
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye and use of hand after attack, agent says
Author Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and movement in one hand in the two months since the frenzied attack against him.
WATCH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams denies claim Democrats have gotten 'too woke'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams shrugged off claims that the Democratic Party has grown “too woke" — insisting instead the loud voices of a select few often appear to drown out the party's pragmatists.
WATCH: New Kathy Hochul ad addresses crime as top Democrats dismiss the issue
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) released a new ad on Friday targeting the issue of crime as top Democratic leaders dismiss the issue ahead of the midterm elections.
Criminal trial against Trump Organization for alleged tax crimes to get underway on Monday
Former President Donald Trump's business empire, the Trump Organization, is poised to head to trial Monday for a flurry of alleged tax and financial crimes. Although Trump has not been charged in the sprawling case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has kept the door open to levying charges against him in the future. If found guilty, the Trump Organization will be forced to pay fines and back taxes totaling roughly $1.6 million, Bloomberg reported.
Staffer of NYC Mayor fired after caught on tape making disparaging remarks about first responders
A staffer for New York City mayor Eric Adams was reportedly fired after making disparaging remarks about first responders and comments on the effectiveness of Gov. Greg Abbott's (R-TX) migrant busing campaign.
