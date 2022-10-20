ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WATCH: New York City students to get Diwali holiday off school

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Comments / 1

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Criminal trial against Trump Organization for alleged tax crimes to get underway on Monday

Former President Donald Trump's business empire, the Trump Organization, is poised to head to trial Monday for a flurry of alleged tax and financial crimes. Although Trump has not been charged in the sprawling case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has kept the door open to levying charges against him in the future. If found guilty, the Trump Organization will be forced to pay fines and back taxes totaling roughly $1.6 million, Bloomberg reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
247K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy