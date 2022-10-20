WATCH: Joy Behar says 'blame the media' and Republicans as inflation tops concerns



The View h osts slammed the media on Thursday, claiming that concern over inflation aimed at the Democratic Party is misplaced.

After playing a clip of Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) blaming rising inflation on corporate profits, host Whoopi Goldberg said that "the media is not reporting any of this."

'BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES': BEZOS WARNS OF IMPENDING RECESSION

"I don’t understand why we have to say, lower the gas prices. You didn’t have to raise them," she added.

"Blame the media," host Joy Behar chimed in.

Goldberg responded that she does blame the media, reiterating that the information should be widespread.

"The Republicans historically have screwed up the economy," Behar claimed. "This is some kind of a myth that the Republicans are better at the economy."

"The United States has had 17 recessions in the past hundred years. And 13 of them have been under Republicans," she continued. "Every time the Republicans are in office, the deficit goes up."

According to Behar, the Democratic Party then has to fix the economic problems caused by its ideological counterparts.

Several of the hosts agreed with the anti-corporation sentiment, with Sara Haines even bringing up the idea of an excess profit tax on them.

Host Sunny Hostin further claimed that once in office, Republicans are controlled by corporate interests.