WATCH: April Ryan says GOP is 'going after' Stacey Abrams because 'she is a winner'

Reporter and longtime White House correspondent April Ryan told the ladies of The View on Thursday that the reason Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams faces scrutiny is because "she is a winner."

"The reason why there’s such a fierce fight against Stacey Abrams is because she’s a winner," Ryan claimed.

The reporter did concede that "she did not win that gubernatorial race the first time."

Despite this, she explained, "That black woman changed that state from red to blue. End of story."

"She is a winner, and they’re going after her. This is not conjecture. This is fact," Ryan continued.

Discussing former President Donald Trump's upset victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, she claimed he "played on" race to win. "We still have yet to fix that issue. Go on and clap. That’s real. I’m telling the truth," she added.

"White fear and anxiety of a changing demographic," host Sunny Hostin chimed in.

Host Joy Behar explained that "I didn’t think that Americans would go along with this grifter, this charlatan, this evildoer," but "the Electoral College screws everything up, apparently.”