Bruno Fernando and the 5 most shocking stat lines to start the 2022-23 NBA season

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Let’s be honest with ourselves for a moment: It is legitimately so much more fun to overreact than it is to be reasonable.

So now that the 2022-23 NBA regular season has begun, we can look at some of the first games and get way too excited about things that may not mean all that much.

As players get adjusted to a new campaign, it is fairly common for some very wonky stuff to happen within the first few games of the season. While it isn’t likely that some of these hot starts are sustainable, it always enjoyable to take a minute to acknowledge some of those performances.

These could mean nothing, but who knows, maybe they represent some sort of breakout seasons for some of these players as well.

1

Bruno Fernando

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

7 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, 100 FG%

Before the season began, If you gave me one hundred guesses as to who had this stat line in their opener, I never would have predicted Bruno Fernando.

The big man played a career-high 25 minutes and with 7 assists, he shattered his previous career-high (3) mark as well. He connected on an alley-oop slam after a pick and roll and he connected on a 19-foot jumper. For comparison: The average distance of his 2-pointers during his career thus far is 3.1 feet, per PBP Stats.

This was a fantastic showing from Fernando, who was making his first NBA start since March 2, 2020.

2

Jaden McDaniels

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Jaden McDaniels earned a spot in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves, and he led Minnesota in minutes (36) during the season opener.

Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell noted that “not one play” was drawn up for McDaniels, and yet he still found a way to dominate Oklahoma City. He was able to score on spot-up possessions, putbacks, and cuts to the basket.

But he most impacted the game on the defensive end of the floor.

He recorded 3 steals and 2 blocks while defending the opposing ball handlers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Per NBA.com: Gilgeous-Alexander was 1-for-6 (16.7%) during those possessions while Giddey was 1-for-4 (25.0%) with four turnovers.

3

Kevin Huerter

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

23 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 6-of-9 (66.7%) on 3-pointers

One of the more surprising moves of the off-season was when the Kings traded a future first-round pick to Atlanta for sharpshooter Kevin Huerter.

But for a franchise looking to make the playoffs, Huerter could be very helpful. He managed to score 23 points during his debut for Sacramento, and although Sacramento lost the game by 7 points, the Kings outscored the Trail Blazers by 18 points when Huerter was on the court.

Huerter connected on seven of his first eight attempts from the field, which included six 3-pointers. He found himself unguarded on several catch-and-shoot opportunities, and he was able to knock them down at a high rate. He should continue to score on handoffs from big man Domantas Sabonis, who is an incredible facilitator of these actions.

4

Santi Aldama

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

18 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, 3-of-8 (37.5%) on 3-pointers

Memphis is without Jaren Jackson Jr. to start the season, and Santi Aldama will fill in as his replacement until the big man recovers from his injury.

During the first start of his NBA career, Aldama was incredibly productive. He scored 17 points in the first three quarters, and he finished the game with a double-double. He also fully flexed on Julius Randle after dunking on him.

5

Nick Richards

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

19 points, 10 rebounds, 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field

Charlotte’s Nick Richards broke his personal-best scoring mark during the first half of the game against the Spurs. He also recorded career-highs for minutes played (21), rebounds (10), and free throws made (5).