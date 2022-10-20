ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Bruno Fernando and the 5 most shocking stat lines to start the 2022-23 NBA season

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytPR8_0igf6OU700
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Let’s be honest with ourselves for a moment: It is legitimately so much more fun to overreact than it is to be reasonable.

So now that the 2022-23 NBA regular season has begun, we can look at some of the first games and get way too excited about things that may not mean all that much.

As players get adjusted to a new campaign, it is fairly common for some very wonky stuff to happen within the first few games of the season. While it isn’t likely that some of these hot starts are sustainable, it always enjoyable to take a minute to acknowledge some of those performances.

These could mean nothing, but who knows, maybe they represent some sort of breakout seasons for some of these players as well.

1

Bruno Fernando

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BX5H4_0igf6OU700
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

7 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, 100 FG%

Before the season began, If you gave me one hundred guesses as to who had this stat line in their opener, I never would have predicted Bruno Fernando.

The big man played a career-high 25 minutes and with 7 assists, he shattered his previous career-high (3) mark as well. He connected on an alley-oop slam after a pick and roll and he connected on a 19-foot jumper. For comparison: The average distance of his 2-pointers during his career thus far is 3.1 feet, per PBP Stats.

This was a fantastic showing from Fernando, who was making his first NBA start since March 2, 2020.

2

Jaden McDaniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufGqQ_0igf6OU700
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

19 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Jaden McDaniels earned a spot in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves, and he led Minnesota in minutes (36) during the season opener.

Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell noted that “not one play” was drawn up for McDaniels, and yet he still found a way to dominate Oklahoma City. He was able to score on spot-up possessions, putbacks, and cuts to the basket.

But he most impacted the game on the defensive end of the floor.

He recorded 3 steals and 2 blocks while defending the opposing ball handlers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Per NBA.com: Gilgeous-Alexander was 1-for-6 (16.7%) during those possessions while Giddey was 1-for-4 (25.0%) with four turnovers.

3

Kevin Huerter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HB8NA_0igf6OU700
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

23 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 6-of-9 (66.7%) on 3-pointers

One of the more surprising moves of the off-season was when the Kings traded a future first-round pick to Atlanta for sharpshooter Kevin Huerter.

But for a franchise looking to make the playoffs, Huerter could be very helpful. He managed to score 23 points during his debut for Sacramento, and although Sacramento lost the game by 7 points, the Kings outscored the Trail Blazers by 18 points when Huerter was on the court.

Huerter connected on seven of his first eight attempts from the field, which included six 3-pointers. He found himself unguarded on several catch-and-shoot opportunities, and he was able to knock them down at a high rate. He should continue to score on handoffs from big man Domantas Sabonis, who is an incredible facilitator of these actions.

4

Santi Aldama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419fFh_0igf6OU700
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

18 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, 3-of-8 (37.5%) on 3-pointers

Memphis is without Jaren Jackson Jr. to start the season, and Santi Aldama will fill in as his replacement until the big man recovers from his injury.

During the first start of his NBA career, Aldama was incredibly productive. He scored 17 points in the first three quarters, and he finished the game with a double-double. He also fully flexed on Julius Randle after dunking on him.

5

Nick Richards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4C02_0igf6OU700
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

19 points, 10 rebounds, 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field

Charlotte’s Nick Richards broke his personal-best scoring mark during the first half of the game against the Spurs. He also recorded career-highs for minutes played (21), rebounds (10), and free throws made (5).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Gordon was comically unfazed as teammates Jabari Smith, Jalen Green argued on the bench

When your coworkers are in the midst of a dispute, you have several different options you can take for how you want to handle the tension. You can get involved, which could help alleviate the drama but could also exacerbate it. Or you can do nothing at all. Houston’s Eric Gordon has been around the league long enough to know what he wanted to do Monday night, which was to let his teammates figure it out amongst themselves.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Oregon pursuing transfer Jose Perez, MAAC Preseason Player of the Year

The college basketball is close to getting off the ground, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late for Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dana Altman to tinker with the roster in Eugene. According to a report from reputable college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, the Ducks are reaching out to Jose Perez, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, who is transferring from Manhattan after the team fired head coach Steve Masiello less than two weeks before the season starts. Perez averaged 18.9 PPG last season with the Jaspers and was named to the All-MAAC First Team. Manhattan is the third stop for the...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star EDGE Tausili Akana announces top 10 schools

One of the top prospects in the country for the 2023 recruiting class announced his top schools on Tuesday. Four-star Tausili Akana is rated the No. 1 overall player in Utah and the No. 5 edge in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. Dozens of Power Five programs have extended an offer to the 6-foot-4 playmaker, and he’s had a busy slate of visits over the last few months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The first USA TODAY men’s basketball poll is out with the Pac-12 mostly MIA

College basketball is cyclical and for the beginning of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, the coaches don’t seem too impressed with the Pac-12. Just three teams from the Conference of Champions are in the first USA TODAY men’s basketball coaches poll of the year. UCLA, Arizona and Oregon are all ranked. USC received votes, but that was it. Defending champion Kansas is No. 5 and national runner-up North Carolina will begin the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The basketball poll is much more fluid than the football poll and no doubt, other teams not even mentioned in the first...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy