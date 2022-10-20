ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

KCBY

Tina Kotek visits Corvallis during tour as election day closes in

CORVALLIS, Ore. — For more on this story, watch #LiveOnKVAL tonight. The November 8 midterm election is just over two weeks away, and the Oregon candidates for governor are running their tours through the state for the final weeks of the campaign. Democratic candidate Tina Kotek visited Corvallis on...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

High school athletes ink first NIL deals

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been more than a week since the Oregon School Activities Association changed its rules allowing student athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Local students and companies are making the most of the opportunity. The Portland Gear lifestyle brand announced Friday the first...
PORTLAND, OR

