Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westsidenewsny.com
Rochester author to hold book signing at Lift Bridge
Rochester author Clarissa J. Markiewicz will be signing copies of her new mystery, The Paramour Pawn, as well as her Christmas novel, Christmas In Whimsy, at Lift Bridge Book Shop on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 2 p.m. Just in time for the spooky season, The Paramour Pawn, set...
The Unexpected City That Was Voted The Most Neighborly In America
There are many wonderful cities to live in around America, but some are more friendly than others. Here is what unexpected city was voted the most neighborly.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New movie from Rochester filmmaker playing in Henrietta
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The local actor who gave us "The Alphabet Killer" and "Screamers" is back making movies. Tom Malloy is kicking up his heels in his latest film "Ask Me to Dance." It's playing in Henrietta this month, and as lead actor, writer and for the first time, director, Malloy is busier in it than in any movie he's ever made.
websterontheweb.com
When is a house just half a house?
You might have noticed the recent “Bit of Webster History” feature I wrote for the Webster Museum when it was published in the Webster Herald and the weekly Town newsletter. It told the story of two houses, which now sit across from one another on Corning Park in the Village of Webster, and how they used to be one house.
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Kucko’s Camera: Nature’s spotlight cast on Sodus
This was a bit of a surprise given the breezy weather we've had a of late
Jordan Health held brunch to provide cancer screenings for the Rochester community
They wanted to hold this event to ensure people in vulnerable communities get the screenings that could save their lives.
websterontheweb.com
Fifth graders reflect on race in library display
Talking about race issues and racism is uncomfortable for all of us. But recently, more than 30 Schlegel Elementary School students tackled that difficult subject, as part of an important project coordinated by the Webster Central School District and the Webster Public Library (WPL), in conjunction with the Gandhi Institute.
585mag.com
Fashion Week Rochester 2022
Fashion Week Rochester was held at The Dome Arena in Henrietta October 13 through October 15. It was a huge celebration of fashion, culture, and fundraising for The Center for Youth. The show included six runway shows and brought awareness and financial support to The Center for Youth in Rochester.
12 Rochester rock-n-rollers feature on Adam Wilcox's new album
A longtime supporting songwriter in several bands, Adam Wilcox took the lead in penning the tracks on "Songs for My Friends to Sing." Rochester musician Adam Wilcox has played in bands since he was 12. He’s still active in groups such as Prog Gnostic and Sub Sentry. But he’s almost always been “the other songwriter in the band,” he said over a cup of tea in the South...
Faith leaders, community gathers outside RCSD in support of ‘Solutions Not Suspensions’ bill
Many faith leaders at this event were also calling upon members of the community to sign a letter to call on New York officials to support the "Solutions Not Suspensions" bill
websterontheweb.com
Even Santa has a favorite garage sale
Bazaars and craft fairs abound at this time of year, hosted by churches and community centers all around our area. But this one, which I found out about just recently, is different; it’s not just a chance to buy gifts for others, but it’s especially good opportunity to pick up some holiday items for your own home.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN
The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
Picturesque Winery For Sale In Western New York
If you ever had the dream of walking among grapevines and creating your own signature wine, now you can without heading to Italy or California. Up fo sale is an amazing winery here in Western New York and if you have a couple of bucks laying around it could be yours.
wdkx.com
Mayor Malik Evans And The City Of Rochester Updates On The Homelessness Issue In The City
Mayor Malik Evans held a press conference Friday morning to announce the City Of Rochester will be with the county and other services to help the homeless issue in Rochester. One of the other key points discussed at the press conference was the heroin and opioid problem in the city along with mental health.
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport resident in South Africa for military skills competition
Army Command Sgt. Maj. Marc Maynard, a Spencerport resident, is among four New York National Guard soldiers and one airman who will represent New York and the United States at the South African National Defence Force Military Skills Competition held from October 23 to 30. The event involves an obstacle...
21-year-old male shot on Weld Street, RPD investigates
Officers said they were able to confirm that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
websterontheweb.com
Welcome to the newest trees in town
Many thanks to all of the community members who helped out last weekend at the Friends of Webster Trails ReTree planting event at the Whiting Road and Michael A. Johnson nature preserves. The workday was in support of ReTree Webster, a Friends initiative, which seeks to preserve our open space...
Comments / 1