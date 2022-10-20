ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Palm Beach Daily News

Raheem Mostert offers signs of hope for Miami Dolphins' running attack

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins began the week able to look down on only two teams with a worse running attack than theirs. They came out of it with reasons to feel better about the direction their run game is headed. Namely, they’re beginning to turn Mike McDaniel’s vision with his wide-zone scheme into reality. In Sunday night’s 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dolphins ran often, ran well and came out of it leaving no...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FanSided

The 49ers should be ashamed of this post-game stat

The San Francisco 49ers defense was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs offense in their Week 7 matchup. The San Francisco 49ers were the story of the NFL towards the end of the week, after they acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Even though he arrived to the team this past Friday, the team still played him in their Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Next man up for DePaul

Whenever a team loses a key player, the coach looks for the next man (or collective group of men) to step up and fill the void left by that player. Such is the case for the Blue Demons when they learned on Tuesday that they would be without South Florida transfer Caleb Murphy for at least the next six weeks due to surgery on his wrist. Which means that Murphy will be out most if not all of the month of November.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

