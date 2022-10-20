ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Check out this NJ town’s amazing ‘Scarecrow Stroll’

Have you ever visited downtown Cranford, New Jersey? If not, it is totally worth the trip up the Garden State Parkway to exit 137. The quaint, but modern, business district features tons of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Nestled among the Rahway River, the NJ Transit Raritan Valley Line, and Route 28 (North Ave.) Parking is plentiful, convenient, and inexpensive. Walking is easy, thanks to well-marked and controlled pedestrian crossings.
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America

I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
CLINTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Survey says NJ likes family friendly Halloween decorations

When it comes to Halloween decorating, New Jersey leans toward the family-friendly types, at least if a survey from Angi.com, the home improvement website, is to be believed. This survey was conducted online by Angi through Pollfish between Sept. 16-18. They surveyed 1,250 Halloween decorators in the United States, with 25 people from each state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

