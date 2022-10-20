Read full article on original website
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha Josephson
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing Student
Event: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own Creativity
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge Precautions
Here are the N.J. towns where the housing market may be cooling the most
The housing market is cooling. Interest rates have risen 4 percentage points since August 2021 when they were 2.7%. Inflation is at about 8.3%, making everything from groceries to gasoline more expensive. And home prices have risen 28% in the past two years, not counting gains so far in 2022.
Is Toms River the best Halloween town in New Jersey?
So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock. My...
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Report: 6 NJ counties among nation’s most threatened by storms, climate
In a new report that details the economic toll of climate change, six New Jersey counties appear on a list of the 100 counties nationwide that are expected to experience the greatest loss related to weather and climate on an annual basis. "Every state in the country has been impacted...
Don’t move away from New Jersey: Life’s not cheaper down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Check out this NJ town’s amazing ‘Scarecrow Stroll’
Have you ever visited downtown Cranford, New Jersey? If not, it is totally worth the trip up the Garden State Parkway to exit 137. The quaint, but modern, business district features tons of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Nestled among the Rahway River, the NJ Transit Raritan Valley Line, and Route 28 (North Ave.) Parking is plentiful, convenient, and inexpensive. Walking is easy, thanks to well-marked and controlled pedestrian crossings.
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
Foodies say this is New Jersey’s best local sandwich shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
When did New Jersey need so many types of pumpkins?
The pumpkin most of us grew up with is called an heirloom pumpkin. It's the most common type you'll see everywhere this time of year. And I mean everywhere. From garden centers and farm markets to supermarkets, convenience stores and, yes, even at some pharmacies. You'll also see every variety...
Want a colorful spring? Don’t wait too late in NJ to plant those flower bulbs
It's that time of year in New Jersey when we bid farewell to the growing season and prepare our land for Old Man Winter that's right around the corner. And as our landscapes are slowly stripped away from their fall color, now is the time to have the next growing season in mind.
Fort Monmouth now home to cool new 12,000 square-foot craft brewery
Among all of the new businesses set to open at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown’s former military base, one really stands out to me. And even though it looks like Netflix is probably going to have a facility there, a homegrown jersey business is much more exciting to me, and probably to you too.
Seriously?? THIS is New Jersey’s Top-Rated Pizza Chain?
Surely this has got to be a joke. We New Jerseyans are a proud, particular people. There are many things we pride ourselves on. One of those being: We are excellent judges of pizza. In fact, we're passionate about it, just like our neighbors in New York and Eastern Pennsylvania.
Survey says NJ likes family friendly Halloween decorations
When it comes to Halloween decorating, New Jersey leans toward the family-friendly types, at least if a survey from Angi.com, the home improvement website, is to be believed. This survey was conducted online by Angi through Pollfish between Sept. 16-18. They surveyed 1,250 Halloween decorators in the United States, with 25 people from each state.
10th case of rabies in Atlantic County, NJ this year
Officials say the tenth case of rabies this year has been confirmed in Atlantic County. The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is reporting a case of rabies in a horse located in Buena Borough. According to a press release, the horse’s owner sought treatment for the animal after it...
