KFDM-TV
Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Colorado business
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police said two men were arrested after they were caught stealing cooking oil from a business in Colorado. Officers were dispatched to the business on Wednesday around 8:45 a.m. EDT for a report that two black men were stealing cooking oil from the back of the building, according to the Pocono Township Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Unemployment rate down in Southeast Texas and across the state
BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The unemployment rate in Beaumont-Port Arthur was 6.3% in September. That's down from 7.1% in August and 8.6% in September of 2021. In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.
KFDM-TV
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick set to be in Jasper Wednesday to rally voters for mid-term elections
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is scheduled to visit Jasper on Wednesday evening. Patrick, a Republican, is currently on the campaign trail as he seeks re-election on Nov. 8. He faces Democrat Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele. Patrick is slated to enjoy a private dinner at 6:00 p.m. at...
