A new(ish) Digimon World game is coming in 2023

Digimon World: Next Order is the next Digimon World game headed to Nintendo Switch and PC, and it’s coming up fast. Bandai Namco announced Digimon World: Next Order will release Feb. 22, 2023, for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, after it first launches on PS4 in 2017.

“Between its gripping narrative, enticing world, and of course, its lovable Digimon, Digimon World: Next Order represents the very essence of the Digimon World franchise,” Summer Nguyen, Bandai Namco Entertainment America brand manager, said.

Where Digimon Survive, the most recent Digimon game, took the series in a new direction with its tactical battles and visual novel-style story, Digimon World: Next Order hearkens back to the monster-catching RPG’s early days of taming, raising, and evolving.

You set out as one of the DigiDestined, a special monster tamer, in plain speak, and try to stop the monstrous Machinedramon and the chaotic forces it unleashed.

Digimon World: Next Order includes over 200 Digimon to befriend, but unlike recent outings in the Digi-world, you have to put a bit more effort into these relationships. As a tamer, you tend to your Digimon’s needs, feeding and training them to help them reach their full potential. That potential includes spectacular evolutions in combat, so it’s well worth the investment.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF