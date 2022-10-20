PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are moving forward with a plan that is years in the making. During the SOAR Summit in Pikeville Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Lands funding for the purchase of the former Thunder Ridge racing track. The track, which has been empty for decades, has been a target for the county and city for years.

