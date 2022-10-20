Read full article on original website
Crews battle intense fire at Floyd County restaurant
Multiple fire departments are fighting flames.
Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky. The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, […]
WSAZ
Williamson road sees improvements but locals hope for more
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we told you about Vinson Street in Williamson, West Virginia, which had holes so big, some who live in the area said they didn’t even feel safe driving on the road. Since then, the Division of Highways went out and...
wymt.com
Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
wmky.org
Roadside Debris Removal Operation Nears Completion in Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster Counties
Gov. Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update today, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides. “The aftermath...
WSAZ
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
wchstv.com
'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson features Louisa, Ky. in new music video
LOUISA, Ky. (WCHS) — Defending ‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson has featured Louisa, Kentucky in a new music video for a song entitled “Make You Rich.”. Released Friday, the video shows Thompson spending quality time with friends and family in his hometown. Louisa's Main Street Park serves as a centerpiece in the video.
wymt.com
Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are moving forward with a plan that is years in the making. During the SOAR Summit in Pikeville Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Lands funding for the purchase of the former Thunder Ridge racing track. The track, which has been empty for decades, has been a target for the county and city for years.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station
CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested. The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker. Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart. Rucker is […]
wymt.com
Flood debris removal crews take a ‘safety standdown’ to not return to work until they get answers
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 15 locally contracted flood debris removal crews took what they called a “safety standdown” on Friday. The crews gather with their equipment outside, along the road in Letcher County. Crew members said they were looking for answers as to why their working...
WSAZ
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill. Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill. 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested. Several drugs were seized after the pursuit...
salyersvilleindependent.com
$24.4 Million in Funding for Economic Development Projects in Eastern Kentucky
Pikeville, Ky. (Oct. 19, 2022) – Today during the annual SOAR Summit, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties. When completed, the projects...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Ky. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21
Lawrence Co. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21 22-T-00346 COMMONWEALTH VS. LEMASTER, ETHAN DAKOTA. 22-T-00364 COMMONWEALTH VS. RACH, AUGUST NATHANIEL. 22-T-00365 COMMONWEALTH VS. DIAMOND, MATTHEW DAVID. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00366 COMMONWEALTH VS. PERKINS, CLINTON JAY. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00395 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, VICTORIA NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 20-T-00148 COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, CHASITY ANN. (MOTION...
Kingsport Times-News
Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours
Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
thebigsandynews.com
13 arrested following drug probe in Louisa
LOUISA — Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt said that a joint investigation on Lackey Avenue led to the arrest of 13 people on Thursday. Fugitt said in a release that officers were following up on complaints from the community and had been conducting an investigation into suspected drug trafficking for several months.
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
Morning crash leaves one dead
A two-vehicle crash involving a Mingo County school bus earlier this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 18, resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The crash occurred near the Mingo Central High School Athletic Complex. The event included a loaded school bus and a tool equipment truck, according to officials from the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision
According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
The Collective now open in former Hobbs building
It’s not every day that you have eight new businesses opening on the same day in a small town, but that is what happened on Oct. 14 in the City of Williamson as The Collective conducted its official ribbon-cutting ceremony. These new businesses are part of what will be...
