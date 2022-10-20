ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

I-220 exit to close for slide repair in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An exit on Interstate 220 in Hinds County will close for a week starting on Monday, October 24. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound exit ramp to U.S. Highway 80 west (Exit 1B) will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 to 7:00 […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Tour Mississippi’s Most Haunted House by candlelight

Tucked behind layers of lush greenery sits the McRaven House. Constructed in three different time periods, the Vicksburg home has been dubbed Mississippi’s most haunted house. But don’t take someone else’s word as to the paranormal activities that dwell inside. Schedule a visit during the upcoming Candlelight Tours offered in October and experience the goings-on in an actual haunted house.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: The city’s early Italian history

Did you know about some of Vicksburg’s early Italian history?. During the beginning of the 19th century, many Italian immigrants would travel up the Mississippi River starting at the New Orleans port and ending in rural areas like Vicksburg and Natchez, according to the Mississippi Encyclopedia. At the start of the Civil War, it was recorded that around 100 Italian Immigrants lived in Mississippi. Those who lived in Vicksburg during the Siege experienced the many effects of the war, like other Vicksburg residents, and also had to live in man-made caves as a source of protection.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg

Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for 380 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water notice for 380 customers on Saturday, October 22. They said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. The following areas are affected: Forest Hill Road (3000-3199) Forest Park Drive Park Lane Park Circle Park Drive Forest Valley […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Bozeman Road widening project could be bid out next spring, engineer says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chances are, if you’ve driven along Bozeman Road lately, you’ve experienced lane closures and slower traffic. That’s because utility companies are working to move power poles, internet cables and other utilities to make way for the Bozeman Road Widening Project. “The utilities, each...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Brewer crushes the field to win Mad Scientist 5K

Matthew Brewer set the pace and won the race Saturday at the ERDC Mad Scientist 5K run. The 16-year-old Vicksburg resident clocked a time of 18 minutes, 23 seconds to blow away the field in the 5-kilometer run on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Research and Development Center campus.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Elle

‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making

When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Cooksey, Thames join Santa’s helpers

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteers of the Week are Claiborne Cooksey and Margaret Thames, the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg’s Chair and Co-Chair of Sincerely Santa. This best-friend duo has a gift for holiday fun and love getting to work with one another. Thames is the co-chair of Sincerely Santa and is originally from Atlanta, Ga., but has lived in Vicksburg for the last eight years with her husband, Jared. Through these eight years, she has been a huge part of the Gumbo Cook-Off benefitting the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation, a board member of the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, and recently joined the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg two years ago. Cooksey is the Chair of Sincerely Santa. She returned home to Vicksburg in 2018 with her husband, Kurt, who is also a Vicksburg native. She has been involved in the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg and First Baptist Church Women’s Ministry Team, and more recently began serving on the Vicksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau board of directors. Cooksey and Thames both have 2-year-olds who are also best friends. They are also collaborating on a children’s book inspired by light Halloween joys, which should be published by this time next year.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson State University homecoming brings in big win for capital city

JACKSON, Miss. — Fans from far and wide flocked to Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday as Jackson State battled Campbell University for their homecoming game. Some JSU fans came as far as the West Coast to be in Jackson for homecoming. Congressman Bennie Thompson held the coin flip at midfield...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recent years, Jackson’s HIV rate dropped from the fourth highest in the country to seventh, according to the CDC. But those efforts to stop the spread were hampered by COVID. With the Capital City again among the highest in the nation, the medical community says this re-surging epidemic must be addressed.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend. Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon. “The atmosphere out here...
WJTV 12

Neighbors attend Pearl’s first ever Oktoberfest

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl came together to host its first ever Oktoberfest event. With the help a Pearl nonprofit, the city now has a new family friendly event. “In conjunction with Main Street Pearl, in our new Midtown Pearl area here, we launched Oktoberfest. It’s the best of everything. Beautiful weather, […]
PEARL, MS
Vicksburg Post

LIFO THE PARTY: May & Company accounts for 100 years of business

May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm in Vicksburg, celebrated its 100-year anniversary on Thursday evening. Attended by company personnel, friends, family and community leaders, the celebration was held at the Levee Street Warehouse. The first to speak at the event was Riley Nelson, Managing Partner of the firm.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson settles lawsuit with Richard's Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has settled a federal lawsuit with Richard's Disposal, Inc. The city has agreed to pay the company $4.8 million for collecting garbage for the past six months under an emergency contract. The mayor executed a one-year agreement with Richard's Disposal to pay...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy