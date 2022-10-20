Read full article on original website
I-220 exit to close for slide repair in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An exit on Interstate 220 in Hinds County will close for a week starting on Monday, October 24. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound exit ramp to U.S. Highway 80 west (Exit 1B) will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 to 7:00 […]
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Tour Mississippi’s Most Haunted House by candlelight
Tucked behind layers of lush greenery sits the McRaven House. Constructed in three different time periods, the Vicksburg home has been dubbed Mississippi’s most haunted house. But don’t take someone else’s word as to the paranormal activities that dwell inside. Schedule a visit during the upcoming Candlelight Tours offered in October and experience the goings-on in an actual haunted house.
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: The city’s early Italian history
Did you know about some of Vicksburg’s early Italian history?. During the beginning of the 19th century, many Italian immigrants would travel up the Mississippi River starting at the New Orleans port and ending in rural areas like Vicksburg and Natchez, according to the Mississippi Encyclopedia. At the start of the Civil War, it was recorded that around 100 Italian Immigrants lived in Mississippi. Those who lived in Vicksburg during the Siege experienced the many effects of the war, like other Vicksburg residents, and also had to live in man-made caves as a source of protection.
vicksburgnews.com
The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg
Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
Boil water notice issued for 380 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water notice for 380 customers on Saturday, October 22. They said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. The following areas are affected: Forest Hill Road (3000-3199) Forest Park Drive Park Lane Park Circle Park Drive Forest Valley […]
WLBT
Bozeman Road widening project could be bid out next spring, engineer says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chances are, if you’ve driven along Bozeman Road lately, you’ve experienced lane closures and slower traffic. That’s because utility companies are working to move power poles, internet cables and other utilities to make way for the Bozeman Road Widening Project. “The utilities, each...
Vicksburg Post
Brewer crushes the field to win Mad Scientist 5K
Matthew Brewer set the pace and won the race Saturday at the ERDC Mad Scientist 5K run. The 16-year-old Vicksburg resident clocked a time of 18 minutes, 23 seconds to blow away the field in the 5-kilometer run on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Research and Development Center campus.
“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
Vicksburg Post
Murder account ‘Deer Creek Drive’ has special Vicksburg connection
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, Beverly Lowry, author of “Deer Creek Drive,” will have a book signing at Lorelei Books, 1103 Washington St., with free refreshments offered. The nonfiction work by Lowry recounts the brutal Leland murder in 1948 of Idella Thompson by her daughter Ruth...
Elle
‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making
When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Cooksey, Thames join Santa’s helpers
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteers of the Week are Claiborne Cooksey and Margaret Thames, the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg’s Chair and Co-Chair of Sincerely Santa. This best-friend duo has a gift for holiday fun and love getting to work with one another. Thames is the co-chair of Sincerely Santa and is originally from Atlanta, Ga., but has lived in Vicksburg for the last eight years with her husband, Jared. Through these eight years, she has been a huge part of the Gumbo Cook-Off benefitting the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation, a board member of the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, and recently joined the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg two years ago. Cooksey is the Chair of Sincerely Santa. She returned home to Vicksburg in 2018 with her husband, Kurt, who is also a Vicksburg native. She has been involved in the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg and First Baptist Church Women’s Ministry Team, and more recently began serving on the Vicksburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau board of directors. Cooksey and Thames both have 2-year-olds who are also best friends. They are also collaborating on a children’s book inspired by light Halloween joys, which should be published by this time next year.
WAPT
Jackson State University homecoming brings in big win for capital city
JACKSON, Miss. — Fans from far and wide flocked to Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday as Jackson State battled Campbell University for their homecoming game. Some JSU fans came as far as the West Coast to be in Jackson for homecoming. Congressman Bennie Thompson held the coin flip at midfield...
WLBT
HIV rates re-surging in the Capital City and across the south
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In recent years, Jackson’s HIV rate dropped from the fourth highest in the country to seventh, according to the CDC. But those efforts to stop the spread were hampered by COVID. With the Capital City again among the highest in the nation, the medical community says this re-surging epidemic must be addressed.
WLBT
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend. Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon. “The atmosphere out here...
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
Vicksburg Post
MACCC Football Roundup: Gulf Coast takes it to Hinds; Jones, Co-Lin and Northwest cruise
RAYMOND — Mississippi Gulf Coast started this season a little slow, but it’s coming on strong when it counts. Pat McQuaide passed for 347 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another score as Gulf Coast hammered Hinds Community College 34-7 on Thursday in a pivotal game in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference South Division.
Neighbors attend Pearl’s first ever Oktoberfest
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl came together to host its first ever Oktoberfest event. With the help a Pearl nonprofit, the city now has a new family friendly event. “In conjunction with Main Street Pearl, in our new Midtown Pearl area here, we launched Oktoberfest. It’s the best of everything. Beautiful weather, […]
Vicksburg Post
LIFO THE PARTY: May & Company accounts for 100 years of business
May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm in Vicksburg, celebrated its 100-year anniversary on Thursday evening. Attended by company personnel, friends, family and community leaders, the celebration was held at the Levee Street Warehouse. The first to speak at the event was Riley Nelson, Managing Partner of the firm.
WAPT
Jackson settles lawsuit with Richard's Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has settled a federal lawsuit with Richard's Disposal, Inc. The city has agreed to pay the company $4.8 million for collecting garbage for the past six months under an emergency contract. The mayor executed a one-year agreement with Richard's Disposal to pay...
Will Greyhound relocate from Jackson to Vicksburg?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Greyhound weights a relocation from the City of Jackson, Vicksburg may be the future home of the bus service. According to Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley, Greyhound has been looking at locations along Highway 80 for a new bus stop. With a large homeless population in that area, Hartley has […]
