Early voters in Georgia continue to turnout in record-breaking numbers

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia voters continue to shatter record turnouts on the fourth day of early voting, with Friday morning seeing just under 520,000 voters statewide. 122,149 of those were from Thursday alone, marking an increase of 53% over the fourth day of early voting in the 2018 midterms and only 25% less than the fourth day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.
