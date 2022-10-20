Read full article on original website
The moment a team is silent and complacent after a loss is a moment a regime has lost a football team. That time is not right now as, according to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, yelling and flaring tempers were heard coming from the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Tom Brady threw a perfect deep ball to a wide-open Mike Evans on the third play of the game that would’ve been a 64-yard touchdown pass if the star receiver hadn’t dropped it. No problem? Not this year. Evans’ miscue set the tone for Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the woeful Carolina Panthers on Sunday. “No one player is the sole reason you lose, but that was definitely the biggest reason,” Evans said. “I’d seen the life go out of us and it took me a while to get back playing. We were taught just to play the next play, but it was tough. Wide open, one of the best in the game, I’ve got to catch that. I’ve got to get that. It’s what I wanted, a wide-open look.”
Social Media is all a buzz as Odell Beckham Jr. continues to shop for a new team to call home before the November free agent deadline arrives. The veteran wide receiver won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams last year, scoring one touchdown. Unfortunately, OBJ suffered a devastating...
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
