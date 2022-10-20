ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 10

666die
3d ago

well yeah....you watch them drop it and you could have easily gave back or turn it into the Casino..so I would hafta say yes he stole it and it doesn't help when your syringe Falls out of your pocket..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
BATESVILLE, IN
abc57.com

MSP investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich., --- Michigan State Police is investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. Authorities said they discovered two people dead at a residence near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County. MSP said they were informed of the incident around 11 am on Sunday. The cause of...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Deputies report accidental drowning in Cass county

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies were called to Belas Lake in Penn Township on Friday morning around 7:20 a.m. in response to reports of an unattended kayak in the water, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Upon arriving, deputies located the kayak and found hunting equipment floating near the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Three people taken to hospital after chase involving stolen car

Three people ended up in the hospital after a chase involving a stolen car. The pursuit happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, in the area of Pike and 2nd Street in Goshen. By the time it ended, the suspects crashed into two vehicles, sending an 86-year-old woman to the hospital...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen woman, 33, arrested after alleged hit-and-run injury crash

A Goshen woman was arrested for a suspected hit-and-run. Police in Goshen were called around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to the 2200 block of West Wilden Avenue where they found a 40-year-old man was found to have a laceration to his head. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Man charged with armed robbery of auto parts store

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man is accused of robbing an employee of an auto parts store at gunpoint, according to court records. On October 17, South Bend Police responded to O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Lincolnway West for a report of a robbery. The employee told police two men...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen

A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Vehicle flips, multiple injured in two-vehicle crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 31 on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Goshen resident, was stopped at a stop sign on...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Police have identified child found

Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases

WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for October 21, 2022

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Alexis Willocks, Chosen Alexander, Dennis Jones, and Randall Madison. Everyone this week is a Fast Five Feature, which means they're some of Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives due to the seriousness of their crimes. Alexis Willocks is wanted for murder and criminal recklessness with...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy