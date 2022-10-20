Read full article on original website
666die
3d ago
well yeah....you watch them drop it and you could have easily gave back or turn it into the Casino..so I would hafta say yes he stole it and it doesn't help when your syringe Falls out of your pocket..
WANE-TV
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
abc57.com
MSP investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich., --- Michigan State Police is investigating two suspicious deaths in Howard Township on Sunday. Authorities said they discovered two people dead at a residence near Shady Shores Drive in Cass County. MSP said they were informed of the incident around 11 am on Sunday. The cause of...
abc57.com
Deputies report accidental drowning in Cass county
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies were called to Belas Lake in Penn Township on Friday morning around 7:20 a.m. in response to reports of an unattended kayak in the water, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Upon arriving, deputies located the kayak and found hunting equipment floating near the...
95.3 MNC
Three people taken to hospital after chase involving stolen car
Three people ended up in the hospital after a chase involving a stolen car. The pursuit happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, in the area of Pike and 2nd Street in Goshen. By the time it ended, the suspects crashed into two vehicles, sending an 86-year-old woman to the hospital...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman, 33, arrested after alleged hit-and-run injury crash
A Goshen woman was arrested for a suspected hit-and-run. Police in Goshen were called around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to the 2200 block of West Wilden Avenue where they found a 40-year-old man was found to have a laceration to his head. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
abc57.com
Man charged with armed robbery of auto parts store
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man is accused of robbing an employee of an auto parts store at gunpoint, according to court records. On October 17, South Bend Police responded to O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Lincolnway West for a report of a robbery. The employee told police two men...
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen
A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
abc57.com
Vehicle flips, multiple injured in two-vehicle crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 31 on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Goshen resident, was stopped at a stop sign on...
abc57.com
Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
22 WSBT
Update: Police have identified child found
Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for October 21, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Alexis Willocks, Chosen Alexander, Dennis Jones, and Randall Madison. Everyone this week is a Fast Five Feature, which means they're some of Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives due to the seriousness of their crimes. Alexis Willocks is wanted for murder and criminal recklessness with...
WNDU
3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
abc57.com
Three arrested after excavator is stolen from Wabash County, one arrested on warrants
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator from Wabash County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A fourth person was arrested on active warrants. On Tuesday, deputies were told that an excavator stolen out of Wabash County that same morning could possibly be...
No Prison Time for Indiana Man Who Fatally Shot 9-Year-Old Daughter
A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won't serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge sentenced Eric S. Hummel, 38, on Thursday to one year to be served...
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
abc57.com
Man arrested on domestic battery charges against woman with no contact order
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly strangled and battered a woman who had a no contact order against him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kendrick Lee Lockett, 24, was arrested on the following charges:. Strangulation. Two counts of...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
