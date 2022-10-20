ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump, West comments ‘shatter’ feelings of safety for Jewish people in US

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech
 3 days ago
Former President Trump and Ye, the actor formerly known as Kanye West, have made antisemitic comments on social media recently, which have “shattered” a general feeling of safety among U.S. Jews, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Oren Segal.

“Jews generally feel safe in the United States despite the rise in antisemitism online and on the ground. There have been worse places even in the world today,” said Segal, who serves as vice president of the ADL’s Center on Extremism.

“That feeling of safety is shattered when one of the more popular entertainers and a former president share antisemitic conspiracies to billions of people around the world.”

Both Trump and Ye have come under fire this month for posting comments on multiple social media platforms that perpetuate antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories about Jewish people and power, money and control.

Ye doubled down on his antisemitic remarks during a Monday interview on NewsNation’s “Cuomo” hosted by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

On “Cuomo,” Ye referred to a “Jewish underground media mafia“ and complained about “privilege” that Jewish people have in the entertainment industry and media.

Ye was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier this month for antisemitic comments, including vowing to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

Trump on Sunday attacked American Jews via his social media platform Truth Social, writing that they “needed to get their act together” and appreciate Israel “before it is too late.”

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S,” Trump posted.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

Any antisemitic comment is concerning, said Segal, but there is a difference when a fringe extremist group tries to spread antisemitism versus when a popular mainstream public figure does so.

“These people have people that look up to them in ways that fringe antisemites just don’t,” said Segal. “So, in a time where the normalization of antisemitism is a concern, in part because it can lead to other actions and even violent actions, the higher the profile, the greater the following that people have when they’re spreading antisemitism, I think that directly impacts the danger that Jews feel that they can be in.”

This is why it is so important for others, especially public figures, to speak out against antisemitism and say, “this is wrong, this is false, this is harmful,” Segal added.

Comments / 36

Faith Sandoval
2d ago

really? wow! that is what everyone thought until their boy Hitler manipulated them just like Orange Buffoin is manipulating you all. No lies, just facts!!

Reply
7
Christopher Kukla
2d ago

he's just a conman that just got slammed for perjury in New York Court. all he knows is he lied all the time. repeating everything he says, is a lie. say a lie enough it tends to make you believe it as the truth. shame same

Reply
5
RADIO SPOT ●
3d ago

Then He Goes Home And Complains About Racism. They're Both A Couple Of Losers.

Reply
13
