FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quad City Storm batter the Peoria Rivermen in heated opening night contest
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Storm defeated the Peoria Rivermen, 6-2, on Friday's opening night of SPHL hockey from Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The teams reunited on the ice for the first time since April, when Peoria eliminated the Storm in a tight semi-final playoff series before going on to win the 2022 SPHL championship.
WQAD
Matt and Kory talk Geneseo's Week 9 match with Moline from historic Bob Reade Field | The Score on the Road
Geneseo has qualified for the IHSA playoffs for the first time in five years after beating Rock Island last week. They can secure a better seed by beating Moline.
First hops harvest is hard work but 'absolutely worth it' for Geneseo brewer
GENESEO, Ill. — With the fall harvest season underway, one man is trying his hand at harvesting for the first time. Three years ago, Great Revivalist Brew Lab planted centennial and chinook hops outside its brewery in Geneseo. The vines can't be harvested until their third year. "They take...
Geneseo residents experiencing water discoloration after hydrant flushing
GENESEO, Ill. — Some residents in Geneseo are seeing discoloration in their water supply. According to a statement on the City's Facebook page, this was due to a week-long hydrant flushing. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency describes water discoloration as normal during hydrant flushing, with colors ranging from cloudy...
$68M Ollie's Bargain Outlet distribution center coming to Princeton
PRINCETON, Illinois — A new retailer of closeout merchandise is setting roots in the Midwest with a new distribution center that's expected to cost $68 million and be completed by 2024. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., or "Ollie's," will build a distribution center in Princeton, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced...
Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward
PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
Woman charged with concealment of death following discovery of remains in Maquon storage unit
MAQUON, Ill. — A 50-year-old woman is charged with concealment of death after the discovery of a decomposing body in a Maquon storage unit last week, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Detectives arrested Marcy L. Oglesby of Maquon on Tuesday on a warrant for concealment of death,...
