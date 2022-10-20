ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Quad City Storm batter the Peoria Rivermen in heated opening night contest

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Storm defeated the Peoria Rivermen, 6-2, on Friday's opening night of SPHL hockey from Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The teams reunited on the ice for the first time since April, when Peoria eliminated the Storm in a tight semi-final playoff series before going on to win the 2022 SPHL championship.
Geneseo residents experiencing water discoloration after hydrant flushing

GENESEO, Ill. — Some residents in Geneseo are seeing discoloration in their water supply. According to a statement on the City's Facebook page, this was due to a week-long hydrant flushing. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency describes water discoloration as normal during hydrant flushing, with colors ranging from cloudy...
$68M Ollie's Bargain Outlet distribution center coming to Princeton

PRINCETON, Illinois — A new retailer of closeout merchandise is setting roots in the Midwest with a new distribution center that's expected to cost $68 million and be completed by 2024. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., or "Ollie's," will build a distribution center in Princeton, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced...
Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward

PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
PRINCETON, IL
