Saint Louis, MO

East St. Louis man on trial for violent carjacking

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – An East St. Louis man faces federal charges in a carjacking that turned violent earlier this year.

Brandon Best, 20, accused in a July 12 carjacking in St. Louis, is on trial this week over charges of carjacking and possession and brandishing of a firearm involving in a crime.

According to court documents, Best was one of two men who took a woman’s 2011 Kia Optima at gunpoint early on the morning of July 12. The woman told St. Louis police that she was confronted by two armed men when she opened the door of her car.

The car had been parked in the 1000 block of Geyer Avenue. One man demanded her keys before fleeing in her vehicle. The victim’s Kia was spotted driving into East St. Louis and chased by police there back to St. Louis.

Best was arrested near Interstate 44 and South Jefferson Avenue. A black, semi-automatic 9 mm pistol was found nearby, per charging documents.

If convicted, Best faces up to 15 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

FOX 2

