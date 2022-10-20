Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli jailed in St. Clair County
Marcus Spanevelo is being held in the Saint Clair County Jail. Spanevelo is Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend. Carli's body was found buried in a shallow grave inside a barn in Springville in April, 2022. She had been reported missing from Pensacola, Florida. Spanevelo is charged with abuse of a corpse.
The Weather Authority: Mild weather continues
NICE WARM-UP TODAY: Temperatures are generally in the 35-45 degree range across Alabama early this morning, but some of the colder spots over the eastern half of the state are at or below freezing again. Look for a big warm-up today temperatures reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon with sunshine in full supply. The weekend will stay dry with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights; highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Friday Night Blitz Week 9 scoreboard: Playoff picture clears as teams wrap up region play
Most high school football fans in the state of Alabama had their eyes on Alabaster Friday night as the two highest ranked teams in Class 7A squared off. And while the Hoover-Thompson matchup delivered plenty of excitement, it wasn't the only impactful game across the state or in the area.
