NICE WARM-UP TODAY: Temperatures are generally in the 35-45 degree range across Alabama early this morning, but some of the colder spots over the eastern half of the state are at or below freezing again. Look for a big warm-up today temperatures reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon with sunshine in full supply. The weekend will stay dry with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights; highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO