Michigan State

ABC 33/40 News

Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli jailed in St. Clair County

Marcus Spanevelo is being held in the Saint Clair County Jail. Spanevelo is Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend. Carli's body was found buried in a shallow grave inside a barn in Springville in April, 2022. She had been reported missing from Pensacola, Florida. Spanevelo is charged with abuse of a corpse.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Weather Authority: Mild weather continues

NICE WARM-UP TODAY: Temperatures are generally in the 35-45 degree range across Alabama early this morning, but some of the colder spots over the eastern half of the state are at or below freezing again. Look for a big warm-up today temperatures reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon with sunshine in full supply. The weekend will stay dry with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights; highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
ALABAMA STATE

