Justin Verlander's beautiful 82 mph curveball led to the saddest swing by the Yankees' Josh Donaldson

Justin Verlander may be 39 years of age but he’s still one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball and the ace of the Astros. We were reminded of that Wednesday night when he struck out 11 Yankees in Houston’s 4-2 victory over New York in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Verlander’s ridiculous curveballs are some of the most fun curveballs to watch, unless you’re an unfortunate soul standing in the batter’s box and trying to hit one of those beauties.

Just ask Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson about that. That poor fella had the saddest swing when he realized one of the curveballs was going to drop into the zone

Check this out:

That was the ol “oh no, this is really happening” swing.

Twitter had reactions.