ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Justin Verlander's beautiful 82 mph curveball led to the saddest swing by the Yankees' Josh Donaldson

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmFze_0igf3xl900

Justin Verlander may be 39 years of age but he’s still one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball and the ace of the Astros. We were reminded of that Wednesday night when he struck out 11 Yankees in Houston’s 4-2 victory over New York in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Verlander’s ridiculous curveballs are some of the most fun curveballs to watch, unless you’re an unfortunate soul standing in the batter’s box and trying to hit one of those beauties.

Just ask Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson about that. That poor fella had the saddest swing when he realized one of the curveballs was going to drop into the zone

Check this out:

That was the ol “oh no, this is really happening” swing.

Twitter had reactions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This angle of Bryce Harper's game-winning HR that sent the Phillies to the World Series is so darn cool

The Philadelphia Phillies’ wild ride is continuing on to the 2022 World Series as they beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, in dramatic fashion Sunday to win the NLCS 4-1. Oh, and they punched their ticket to their first World Series since 2009 in dramatic fashion with Bryce Harper hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning that will never be forgotten by Phillies fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy