ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Sacrificing health care on the altar of ideology

By Leigh Ann O’Neill and Reid Newton, Opinion Contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYG3n_0igf3qa400
FILE — A woman walks past a sign outside the Boston Children’s Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the Children’s Hospital Association are asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate and prosecute people who are threatening violence against children’s hospitals and physicians that provide gender-affirming health care. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Medical doctors are among the most highly educated professionals on the planet. Why, then, would the federal government seek to curtail their ability to perform their jobs to the best of their ability? Knee-capping the scientific process in the name of highly contested “gender-affirming” care not only puts patients in a needlessly risky position; it forces physicians to choose between abiding by government edicts and following their own medical judgment.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a proposed rule titled Nondiscrimination in Health Programs and Activities. It will amend the regulations that govern the Affordable Care Act. Not only does the proposal seek to capture significantly more providers within its control, but it would also force them to provide medical treatment they may disagree with.

One of the most widely contested areas of medicine covered by the proposed rule is gender-transition treatment, sometimes referred to as “gender-affirming care.” We’ve seen the Journal of the American Medical Association touting how gender-affirming surgery rescues transgender patients from mental health crises, versus the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine cautioning that current standards for transitioning minor children should be closely evaluated. The only consensus on this topic is that each “side” vehemently disagrees with the other. The gross mishandling of these disagreements comes at the expense of patients.

The debate on gender-transition care has been so impassioned that there have been calls for the Department of Justice to investigate. Months ago, people lost their minds on Twitter when videos surfaced of Boston Children’s Hospital offering double mastectomies to minor girls. This story was met with threats of violence toward the participating doctors. On Oct. 3, the American Medical Association, the American Pediatric Association and the Children’s Hospital Association sent a letter to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to “investigate and prosecute all organizations, individuals, and entities responsible” for what the organizations call “an intentional campaign of disinformation.”

The proposed rule tries to capture over 1.4 million additional health care providers within its jurisdiction while undermining the First Amendment rights of all covered providers. Covered providers must treat all patients equally without regard to protected traits (including gender identity), and there are no exemptions built into the rule. If you refuse to prescribe gender-affirming treatments because it’s against your religion, you can be reported to the Office of Civil Rights (OCR). The same goes for physicians who believe puberty blockers and gender-transition surgery for children are not beneficial. If the OCR finds you are not exempt under an existing religious freedom or conflict of conscience rule, you will have violated the newly revised Section 1557.

Congress intended for Section 1557 to prohibit discrimination while allowing providers to maintain their First Amendment protections, not to mention their medical integrity. The stated goal of the proposed rule is to increase access to care and to address issues that lead to negative health outcomes. It suggests that it is scrapping existing religious exemption because CMS is worried that patients don’t have enough access to non-religious-connected health care providers. Does it follow that if you simply remove that exemption and require health care professionals to do things they fundamentally disagree with, you will achieve that goal?

No, it does not.

When the proposed rule is passed, many physicians are likely to walk. The science surrounding gender-transition care is anything but settled, so it should come as a surprise to no one that many health care providers are hesitant to go along with this new mandate at the potential expense of their patients. When making decisions about gender-related health care, which have permanent life-altering implications, one would hope that patients would seek a second opinion. When this proposed rule goes into effect, second opinions will no longer be an option.

American physicians tremendously value their freedom of religious belief. Science, by its nature, cannot provide answers to the most important ethical questions.

Many providers will sooner opt-out of treating Medicare patients to maintain their constitutional and personal freedoms. Some will choose to leave the federal health care system altogether. According to a report released by the Association of American Medical Colleges, the U.S. faces a projected shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians within 12 years. We cannot afford to lose more physicians for the sake of ideology.

Federal health care patients will be the ones who suffer under the new rule. If they seek gender-transition services, the only providers they will be able to access will be all-in on gender-affirming care and thus will be unable to suggest alternative treatment options even if they would be most effective. If it turns out that removing healthy organs in the name of gender identity equality was not the right call, we will have CMS to blame.

Leigh Ann O’Neill is a staff attorney at the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR). Reid Newton is a legal analyst at FAIR.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Failing US nursing homes to face tougher federal penalties

WASHINGTON (AP) — The worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will face tougher penalties if conditions don’t improve at their facilities, the Biden administration announced Friday. The intensified scrutiny on some nursing homes, where more than a million people are housed, comes nearly two years after COVID-19 exposed subpar care and extreme staffing shortages that had long festered in the facilities. Nursing home residents have been significantly more likely to die from COVID-19; as of February, more than 200,000 nursing home staffers or residents had died from the virus. President Joe Biden had promised during his State of the Union address in February to overhaul the nation’s nursing home system but some of those initiatives have yet to be implemented fully. The new guidelines announced Friday will apply to less than 0.5% of the nation’s nursing homes. The facilities are already designated as a “special focus facility” because of a previous violation and are on a watchlist of sorts that requires the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare to monitor them more regularly.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Cigna received millions of Medicare dollars based on invalid diagnoses, lawsuit claims

Health care giant Cigna improperly obtained tens of millions of dollars in Medicare funding by making certain Medicare Part C recipients seem sicker than they actually were, the federal government alleged in a civil lawsuit filed Monday. Cigna submitted false and invalid diagnoses to artificially inflate the payments it would...
The Associated Press

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter. The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people’s minds. Daily deaths and infections are dropping and people — many of them maskless — are returning to schools, work and grocery stores as normal. The public health emergency, first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since, has dramatically changed how health services are delivered. The declaration enabled the emergency authorization of COVID vaccines, testing and treatments for free. It expanded Medicaid coverage to millions of people, many of whom who will risk losing that coverage once the emergency ends. It temporarily opened up telehealth access for Medicare recipients, enabling doctors to collect the same rates for those visits and encouraging health networks to adopt telehealth technology.
WASHINGTON STATE
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
Joel Eisenberg

Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States

Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
Fortune

Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies

Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
CALIFORNIA STATE
activebeat.com

5 Changes to Medicare Seniors Need to Know About Before 2023

Medicare is a federal health care program that helps seniors and qualifying younger people cover a variety of medical expenses. Each year, Medicare sees changes that seniors need to be aware of. Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7. Few of us look forward to reviewing...
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
The Hill

8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey

Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
dallasexpress.com

Pfizer, Moderna Added to Liability Exempt Vaccination Schedule

On October 20 at 12:20 p.m., the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to add the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots to the Vaccination Immunization Compensation Program (VICP). By adding the vaccines to the VICP, both Pfizer and Moderna will be shielded from liability lawsuits permanently.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Dems are suddenly playing defense on abortion

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Pentagon to reimburse service members for abortion travel

The Pentagon will reimburse service members who need to travel to obtain an abortion, the department announced Thursday, a move that’s aimed at helping soldiers or their family members stationed in states where the procedure is no longer allowed.  Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a memo said the travel requirements of being in the military […]
The Hill

Social Security to accept people’s self-identified gender identity

Story at a glance People may now self-select their sex on their social security number record, the Social Security Administration announced Wednesday as part of its “Equality Action Plan.” The move makes is easier for transgender people to change their sex designation by reversing a prior policy that required them to provide legal or medical documentation…
The Independent

‘Heinous’ federal ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill attacked by LGBT+ advocates

A bill backed by more than 30 House Republicans could be used to strip federal funds from public schools, libraries or hospitals that recognise Pride month, host popular drag queen story hours or make any mention of LGBT+ people.The measure from US Rep Mike Johnson of Louisiana would ban institutions that receive federal funds from hosting “sexually oriented” discussion, materials and events where children could be present.But the definition of “sexually oriented” broadly encompasses “any topic” that involves “gender identity, gender dysphoria, transgenderism, sexual orientation, or related subjects.”LGBT+ advocates warn that the bill’s language is deliberately broad, a similar...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

733K+
Followers
85K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy