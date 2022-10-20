ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ex-husband causes disturbance, refuses to leave ex-wife’s residence: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man charged for attempted murder-for-hire plot against son

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was charged last week for allegedly attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot against his own son, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. An employee of a business on Canterbury Road in Westlake called police around 10:45 p.m. on...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy