cleveland19.com
Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back. Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Akron Saturday
The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city's Highland Square neighborhood Saturday evening.
Video: Shots fired at Cleveland police in encounter with dirt bikes
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team showed the moment a dirt bike rider fired gunshots at Cleveland police.
Ex-husband causes disturbance, refuses to leave ex-wife’s residence: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.
Couple robbed of vehicle at gunpoint: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Cleveland man, 31, and a Euclid woman, 22, were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sept. 20 outside Planet Fitness, 5755 Smith. The victims said four male suspects were involved in the robbery. One wielded an AR-style rifle and two pointed pistols at the victims.
Akron police investigate shooting death of teen
Akron police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in broad daylight on Saturday.
Man points bow-and-arrow at neighbor: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. a man reported a neighbor was shooting a bow-and-arrow outside, once pointing it at him. The 65-year-old man admitted to shooting the bow-and-arrow in the yard. He was cited for throwing or shooting missiles. Suspicious, Detroit Road. On Oct. 3 at 7:10 p.m. staff...
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Canton
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
Police shoot carjacking suspect near school
Shaker Heights High School was under a brief lockdown on Friday afternoon due to an incident in the area.
Cleveland police looking for missing teen
Cleveland police are looking for a teen who went missing on Friday.
Woman reports porch set on fire in Warren
Arson investigators are looking into a fire that happened Friday in Warren.
WKYC
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
Crooks turn check for 10-spot into $1,250: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A resident reported he’d written a personal check for $10 on Sept. 16 and a month later found that it had been altered and cashed for $1,250, made out to an individual whom he did not know. Police were investigating whether the original check was mailed from the Lyndhurst...
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash early Sunday morning.
Woman, 17-year-old arrested in altercation after shot fired near Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old woman are in police custody after an altercation in which a shot was fired near the Lorain County Justice Center in downtown Elyria, police say. The woman and boy have not yet been formally charged in the incident that happened just after...
Pregnant woman robbed going into work in Boardman
A pregnant woman walking into work was robbed of her car.
Couple falls for elaborate scam to the tune of a $47,000 loss: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man and his wife, both 46, reported Oct. 12 that they were the victims of a scam after receiving a pop-up message on their computer suggesting that it had been infected with a virus. They called a number that was listed with the message and believed they were speaking...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man charged for attempted murder-for-hire plot against son
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was charged last week for allegedly attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot against his own son, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. An employee of a business on Canterbury Road in Westlake called police around 10:45 p.m. on...
Watch: Local teen receives prosthetic arm
A local boy is set to receive his very own prosthetic arm on Saturday created by some of the brightest young minds in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers, Sheffield Lake police operating OVI checkpoint Friday
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers and police officers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Sheffield Lake. The checks will occur from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Lake Road. Federal grants are funding the operation, according to troopers.
