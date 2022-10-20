ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

College football Saturday: The six best games to watch and stream

By John Scheibe
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmUqR_0igf3nB700

The Times will highlight the top college football games worth watching each week. Here’s a rundown of six games in Week 8 of the 2022 season that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.

No. 14 Syracuse (6-0) at No. 5 Clemson (7-0)

This matchup between the Atlantic Coast Conference’s two remaining undefeated teams should feature an aerial show between the quarterbacks — Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader and Clemson’s DJ Ulagalelei. Shrader, a transfer from Mississippi State, has completed 69% of his passes for 12 touchdowns, while Ulagalelei, from Bellflower St. John Bosco High, has 17 touchdowns and a 64% completion average. The Tigers have won eight out of nine meetings since the Orange joined the ACC. Clemson is favored by 13½ points .

How to watch: 9 a.m. ABC, ESPN+

No. 7 Mississippi (7-0) at LSU (5-2)

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin brings his versatile offense and an undefeated record into Baton Rouge, La., where the Rebels haven’t won since 2008. Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evens are the top running backs for Mississippi, the No. 3 rushing team in the country. In last week’s game against Auburn, Judkins, Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart each rushed for over 100 years. In a previous game against Vanderbilt, Dart, a transfer from USC, passed for 448 yards. In LSU’s 45-35 victory over Florida last week, quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for six touchdowns, three passing and three running. LSU is favored by 1½ points .

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. CBS, Paramount+

No. 20 Texas (5-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-1)

The Longhorns are looking to move up in the Big 12 standings as well as the rankings in this conference game at Stillwater, Okla., although the Cowboys have won the last five of the last seven meetings. Texas has won three straight Big 12 games including last week”s 24-21 win over Iowa State. In their double-overtime loss to Texas Christian, Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders played with a shoulder injury that limited him to 246 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Texas is favored by 6½ points .

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+

No. 9 UCLA (6-0) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1)

The game matches a pair of Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since 2018, when Washington and Washington State met in the Apple Cup. UCLA coach Chip Kelly looks for his first win in three trips to noisy Autzen Stadium where first place is at stake. The undefeated Bruins, with running back Zach Charbonnet and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson , are second in rushing in the conference, averaging 212 yards and 5.5 yards per carry. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, a transfer from Auburn, leads the Ducks offense, which has scored 20 touchdowns in six games. Oregon is favored by 6½ points .

How to watch: 12:30 p.m. Fox, Fox Sports app

No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2) at No. 6 Alabama (6-1)

Alabama had its 15-game winning streak against Tennessee snapped last week when the Volunteers won 52-49 with a field goal on the last play of the game. The Crimson Tide committed a team record 17 penalties that totaled 130 yards. The game will be the third time since 2019 that Alabama has played Mississippi State after coming off a loss. In those games, the Crimson Tide has won all three by a combined 71 points. Alabama has a 14-game winning streak against Mississippi State, which lost to Kentucky last Saturday. Alabama is favored by 21½ points .

How to watch: 4 p.m. ESPN. ESPN+

No. 17 Kansas State (5-1) at No. 8 TCU (6-0)

The matchup pits the Big 12 conference’s best offense (Texas Christian) against the best defense (Kansas State), with first place on the line. Led by quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs are tops in the conference in yards per play (7.7), yards per game (527) and points per game (46). Kansas State is allowing just 16.7 points a game. Last Saturday, TCU stayed unbeaten when it handed Oklahoma State its first loss of the season 43-40 in double overtime. TCU is favored by 3½ points .

How to watch: 5 p.m. FS1, Fox Sports app

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

