Applications for $500 Per Month Cook County Income Pilot Program Close Friday
The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for an income pilot program that guarantees two years worth of $500 monthly payments is looming. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program, which applications opened for earlier this month, provides 3,250 eligible residents with monthly payments of $500 for two years.
