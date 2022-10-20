Read full article on original website
NOAA, Almanac & More: Forecasts for Winter in Chicago Area Share This 1 Prediction
Predicting Chicago winter can be tricky, but three recent forecasts for the area all seem to land on the same thing. If their predictions hold true, it's going to be a snowy next few months in the Chicago area. While most meteorologists caution against far-out predictions, citing a variety of...
Chicago Forecast: Warm Weather Marches on With Sunny, Breezy Sunday
Chicago's bout of warmth continues to cruise as more pleasant weather is on tap for Sunday. With partly sunny skies, temperature highs are expected to dig into the mid 70s across the area. Along with some cloud coverage, the forecast also calls for a windy end to the weekend. Wind...
947wls.com
Triple Dip La Niña winter forecast means more snow for Chicago again this winter
I hope you love snow because you’re getting more of it this winter…. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting that Chicago should expect more snow again for the third year in a row. La Niña weather conditions mean colder waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean resulting in...
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
It's Officially Peak Fall Foliage Week in the Chicago Area
Get ready to see some fall foliage in full force. While it hasn't been feeling very autumnal in the Chicago area with the particularly warm temperatures, fall is starting to shape up — just take a peek outside. For the past couple of weeks, foliage has been blushing with...
First Alert Weather: Another warm day, chance for shower and storms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A windy and warm Sunday, with temperatures running nearly 20 degrees above normal. A chance of showers and a thunderstorm tonight but temperatures remain mild. Mid 70s on Monday with a few showers possible under mostly cloudy skies.Temperatures drop to the mid 60s on Tuesday, with rain. We continue a downward slide, to more seasonable levels, as we head through the week.STATSNormal Temps- 60/43Saturday- 79Today- 78Sunrise- 7:13amFORECASTToday- Mostly sunny, windy and warm. High of 78. South wind at 20 gusting to 35 mph.Tonight- Chance of showers. Mild, 63.Monday- Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower, high of 75.
La Niña winter forecast: Chicago should brace for more snow than normal, NOAA says
Break out your shovel and stock up on salt! It sounds like this winter could be a snowy one in Chicago.
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
Looking to Have Some Fall Fun? Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit in Illinois
It's fall - the time of year when corn mazes, apple orchards and hayrides are all too popular. And who can forget about pumpkin picking?!. If you're looking to score that perfect pumpkin, you may be in the right place. Illinois is actually the top pumpkin producer out of all...
This Abandoned Lake Michigan Bathhouse Looks Positively Post-Apocalyptic
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing. After a relaxing day of sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan, almost no one would find comfort in a quick change or shower in this abandoned bathhouse just steps from the shore.
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
fox32chicago.com
When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?
Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
wgnradio.com
Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area
She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
New Ranking Claims One of America’s Safest Cities is Near Chicago
Well, this was a bit unexpected. There's a new ranking of the safest cities in America and one of the safest places is (allegedly) located near Chicago, Illinois. Let's explore and see if this is really true. The source of this interesting new ranking of 2022's Safest Cities in America...
TODAY.com
Parts of Midwest get a foot of snow in early winter storm
An early winter storm dropped more than a foot a snow in parts of Wisconsin and Michigan while Chicago saw its first flurries of the season. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and Al Roker is tracking the latest forecast.Oct. 18, 2022.
theodysseyonline.com
The City, As Told By The Suburbs
Chicago, as told by a suburban dweller. Every big city has their stereotypes, their statistics and their hot spots. Especially for those from the suburbs, these assumed truths are some of the most important points to consider when journeying to somewhere with big buildings. As I took my first trip to Chicago, I realized several things about myself and about the city itself.
Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale
No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.
