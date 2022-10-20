Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Three Students, One Adult Taken To Hospital After Semi Vs Bus Crash East Of Marcus
UPDATE: We have now received the preliminary report about this accident from the Iowa State Patrol. Marcus, Iowa– Three students and one adult were taken to a hospital after a semi versus school bus crash near Marcus this morning (Oct 20, 2022). The Iowa State Patrol reports that at...
MMCRU students, bus driver released from hospital after crash, officials say
MMCRU said on Facebook Thursday morning that one of their buses was involved in a crash. A few students were injured in the crash.
One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires
Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
1 killed, 3 injured in northwest Iowa crash Monday
A man was killed and three teenagers were injured when a teenager crossed the centerline in Sioux County and struck a semi truck.
Hull woman hurt in rollover near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Hull woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on the 4800 mile of 400th Street about seven miles south of Sheldon. Jewell Lara Flores was driving a 2004 Honda Civic west, following her ex-boyfriend, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Le Mars man arrested on warrant for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Le Mars man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Sioux County warrants for third-offense operating while under the influence and child endangerment. The arrest of Joshua Wade Thompson stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Ford Expedition driving without its headlights on about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Iowa Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Kansas man sentenced to jail for giving pot to teen girl
SIOUX CITY — A Kansas man charged with driving to Sioux City to meet a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for providing marijuana to her. Sharan Monger, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of accommodation offense, which was reduced from a felony charge of drug distribution to a person under age 18 as part of a plea agreement.
Sioux City sets heat record Sunday
SIOUX CITY -- Sunday's high temperature in the Sioux City area broke a 123-year-old record. The unseasonably high temperature recorded Sunday, 87 degrees, broke the previous heat record, 83 degrees, set in 1899. The normal high temperature for Oct. 23 would be around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Miriam Enockson
Miriam Enockson of Sioux City will celebrate her 103rd birthday on Sunday, Oct. 30, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 4002 Teton Trace, Apt. 201, Sioux City, IA 51104. Miriam was born on Oct. 30, 1919, on the family farm near Akron, Iowa. Her children are Richard (Judy) of Dakota Dunes; and Ron of Burnsville, Minn. Miriam has three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt
IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
Electric car fire closes highway west of Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion, according to a post from Vermillion Fire and EMS. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened on Highway 50 near the Business Route exit just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Crews arriving on scene found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch.
Fire damages Vermillion home
VERMILLION, S.D. -- A Vermillon family was left without a home Thursday after fire severely damaged their house. Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to 607 Cottage St. at 4:39 p.m., and the first responders found smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. Firefighters quickly extinguished visible...
State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools, Nodland and Sunnyside "high performing"
SIOUX CITY — VIBE Academy, Sioux City's new online school, ranks in the bottom 5 percent of schools in Iowa, according to a new state report. Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools were rated as "high performing schools," down from an "exceptional" rating last year, according to the Department of Education's 2021-22 annual accountability report.
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City S.C. East overpowers Sioux City S.C. West in thorough fashion 62-14
Sioux City S.C. East delivered all the smoke to disorient Sioux City S.C. West and flew away with a 62-14 win in Iowa high school football action on October 21. In recent action on October 7, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Urbandale and Sioux City S.C. East took on Des Moines East on October 7 at Sioux City East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Sioux Falls woman arrested for meth, pot
LARCHWOOD—A 27-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance on Highway 9 near Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
