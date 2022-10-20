Read full article on original website
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
House of the Dragon ending was foreshadowed in Viserys and young Rhaenyra scene from episode 1
House of the Dragon foreshadowed the finale’s climactic scene back in episode one.The HBO series’s first season drew to a close on Sunday (23 October), ending with a plot twist with repercussions that will ricochet through the episodes to come.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, however, something is amiss and he notices...
‘Always been a lovely guest’: Celebrity chef Curtis Stone defends James Corden
TV chef Curtis Stone has said he was “shocked” to hear accusations that James Corden was “abusive” to staff in a New York City restaurant.The 46-year-old Australian chef, who owns three restaurants in the US, said that The Late Late Show host has “always been a lovely guest” when he dines at one of his establishments.Stone described the comedian as an “absolute gentleman” and “very kind and friendly to the staff”.It comes after Corden was temporarily banned from Balthazar by owner Keith McNally, who claimed he had been “the most abusive customer” towards the restaurant staff.Asked by TMZ if...
‘Thank god Princess is OK’: Peter Andre reveals house was struck by lightning while daughter was inside
Peter Andre has revealed his home was struck by lightning overnight, which caused bricks to fall from the roof.The 49-year-old said the incident occured on Sunday (23 October), during a thunderstorm, and that he was thankful his daughter, Princess Andre, 15, was OK.“Our house just got struck by lightning,” Andre wrote on Instagram. “The loudest thing I’ve ever heard. Alarms going off. This is mad.“Thank god Princess is OK. Although [I] don’t know what was louder, her scream or the roof.”Andre posted a video of the aftermath, which showed a crack along his chimney and brick debris on the...
Is There Actually A Difference Between Left Twix and Right Twix?
With Halloween approaching and candy displays a common sight at grocery stores, many are wondering if there's really a difference between two sides of one common Halloween treat. Whether it's a single pack or bag of mini candies, labels of "Left" and "Right" can be found on Twix bars, leading...
‘Black Adam,' With Dwayne Johnson, Debuts With $67M
Warner Bros.' “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen. “Black Adam” was a $200-million bid...
Sports Reporter References Every Taylor Swift ‘Midnights' Song During Broadcast
What better way to honor Taylor Swift than to use cryptic references like the singer-songwriter does with seemingly every album, song and video release?. Sportsnets’ Faizal Khamisa is clearly a Swift stan because he challenged her at her own game during his morning broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 22. The...
Los Angeles officials condemn demonstrators seen in photos showing support of Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Los Angeles officials are condemning the display of banners from a freeway overpass this weekend by a group of demonstrators seen in bystander photos showing support for antisemitic comments recently made by rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye.
