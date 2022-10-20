ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Dead woman’s old journals reveal to her husband a lifetime of affairs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have kept journals religiously since I was in the fifth grade, and though some have been lost along the way when I’ve moved from place to place in my life, I have pretty much everything I’ve written for the last twenty-five years. Most of my missives are bound up in simple black Moleskine notebooks, though I had a phase for a few years when I was addicted to buying these hand stitched fabric covered journals that were out of my budget.
Popculture

Ron Masak, 'King of Commercials' and 'Murder, She Wrote' Actor, Dead at 86

Ron Masak, a character actor known for his commercial roles and a recurring role in Murder, She Wrote, has died at 86. His passing comes just a bit over a week since Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. No official cause of death was released, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy