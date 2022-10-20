ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Waste of money: SF slammed over $1.7M Noe Valley bathroom

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkK4f_0igf2mKb00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A celebration to promote plans for a long-sought public bathroom in San Francisco 's Noe Valley was canceled on Wednesday after severe backlash to its $1.7 million price tag.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

California Assemblyman Matt Haney earlier this year secured funds in the city's budget to construct the toilet in Noe Valley Town Square, which many had been clamoring for in the popular public park.

Haney had scheduled a news conference for Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the accomplishment. However, the San Francisco Chronicle, in a column published that morning , detailed many of the circumstances surrounding the project including that it would cost $1.7 million, roughly the same cost as a single-family home in the city, and would not be open until 2025. All for a one toilet bathroom in 150 square feet of space.

The astonishing figures were met by a firestorm of public critcism across social media.

Haney learned from the Chronicle report that the city had "no compelling reason" for the exuberant price tag or the opening date, prompting him to cancel his planned news conference.

"I'm glad that Noe Valley will at some point get a bathroom, but it shouldn’t cost this much and it shouldn’t take this long, and I'm angry about it," Haney told the paper . "It's not something I want to celebrate right now."

Haney added that he plans to send a formal letter to the city's recreation and parks department asking for further explanation.

Haney, who represents District 17, which covers most of east San Francisco, previously told the paper that he secured the money after being told "loud and clear that families in the community needed the bathroom." He was told by the agency that $1.7 million was the going rate for public bathrooms and he did not question the price tag.

In a joint statement, The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department and the Department of Public Works gave the Chronicle a variety of reasons for why the restrooms are so expensive, including surging construction costs in the city, and the many bureaucratic steps in the process prior to the actual construction.

"When Rec and Park first told us the number, it sounded shockingly high to me, and I think your article has revealed that their process around this is broken and the number is inexplicable," Haney told the paper.

Haney admitted he can’t do anything about the $1.7 million committed to the bathroom, but he said he wants the city to find a way to spend less and use the remaining funds elsewhere.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
What Now San Francisco

Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose

The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line." The post Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose appeared first on What Now SF: The Best Source For San Francisco News.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

People displaced after house fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Presidio Heights Jeweler Robbed, $6K Worth of Merchandise Stolen

A thief made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry at Mabel Chong Jewelry in SF Wednesday. Mabel Chong, who owns the store, chased after the man who fled with the stolen goods, though she was unable to catch him; a bracelet and gold necklace were taken, which were collectively worth around $6K; the incident was caught on surveillance camera around 12:30 p.m. this past Wednesday. [KRON4]
OAKLAND, CA
Autoblog

Buried car found on Silicon Valley mansion's property

ATHERTON, Calif. — Police are digging into why someone buried a car in the yard of a multi-million dollar Northern California home in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley,...
ATHERTON, CA
sftimes.com

San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants

The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yahoo!

Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant

A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

At Long Last, Bob's Donuts Is Expanding Outside of San Francisco

There are few better ways to cap off a successful night of bar hopping than taking an impromptu trip to Bob's Donuts — the 62-year-old fried dough institution that holds a special place in any San Franciscan's heart. Now, for the first time, the celebrated donut shop is opening up two new locations outside of SF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy