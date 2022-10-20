Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada celebrates Make a Difference Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada spent some time fixing up homes around the valley for Make a Difference Day. It's an annual day to encourage volunteers to make positive change in their own communities. The group helped improve the homes and lives of low-income...
news3lv.com
Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 1: Equal Rights Amendment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevadans will be voting on three ballot questions in the 2022 midterms that would amend the state constitution. Ballot question one is an Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) that aims to permanently protect 10 classifications of people under Nevada law. The text of the amendment reads:...
Comments / 0