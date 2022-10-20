Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Police: Missing Rhode Island girl found in Pennsylvania; Father faces kidnapping charges
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities in Rhode Island said Pennsylvania State Police found a 2-year-old girl and her father, who has been accused of kidnapping her. The East Providence Police Department said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter, Penelope, from her mother's home on Thursday after a domestic disturbance.
FOX Reno
Inflation expected to impact the cost of health care
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A doctor's visit may get more expensive next year and, like the cost of gas, food, and other essentials, inflation is to blame for the hike in price. According to experts, inflation is expected to increase premiums and out-of-pocket costs for...
Comments / 0