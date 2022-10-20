Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Woman hopes to rebuild Providence business destroyed by fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Last Tuesday was a normal day for Virgen Borges, the owner of Iluminada Hair Salon & Barber, Inc. until disaster struck. Charred beams and rusted metal chairs are all that's left inside the business on Manton Avenue after a heavy fire broke out. Borges's husband,...
Turnto10.com
Plow driver shortage expected in Massachusetts this winter
Massachusetts leaders are preparing for how to keep the roads clear this winter. Each year, the city of Attleboro deploys about 100 pieces of plowing equipment to clear more than 200 miles of roads. Like many cities and towns in Massachusetts, Attleboro is struggling to find plow drivers. “The biggest...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA temporarily reduces service amid bus driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — More than 20 RIPTA routes were temporarily scaled back starting Saturday. Officials said a staffing shortage has caused delays and issues for high school students trying to get to school. "Lately it just been pure chaos, so I can't imagine what it’s going to turn...
Turnto10.com
Hundreds of kids celebrate Halloween at annual costume contest
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Witches, bears, and monsters made an appearance at the West Warwick Civic Center on Sunday for the biggest costume contest in Rhode Island. More than 200 children came with their best outfits to be judged in this year's kids expo and costume contest. Mason...
Turnto10.com
Drought removed from Southern New England after weeks of beneficial rain
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain has added up nicely since early September, which has resulted in drought-stricken Southern New England improving drastically. Areas that were in Extreme Drought as recently as mid-September are now either Abnormally Dry (which is not a drought) or completely clear!. After a very dry...
Turnto10.com
Flames break out in multifamily home in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out in a multifamily home in Central Falls on Friday. Firefighters were called to the home on Moore Street at about 3:30 p.m. They contained the flames to the third floor. Officials said 15 people live in the building. No injuries...
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 apparently stabbed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said multiple people were apparently stabbed during a domestic disturbance on Indiana Avenue on Friday evening. Officials said it appears three people were hurt, with two potentially suffering serious wounds. Police said Saturday that one person was arrested, charged and held on a...
Turnto10.com
Police recover carpenter's stolen van, with tools inside
North Providence police said Friday that they recovered a stolen van and arrested a woman accused of taking it. The van was stolen earlier this week from a store parking lot. The owner, Juan Carlos Morales, said he accidentally left the keys in it. The van held all of the tools he needs for his job as a carpenter.
Turnto10.com
Kerosene shortage worries homeowners, but suppliers say more is coming
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — There is a kerosene shortage in Southern New England. Homeowners say they're concerned as temperatures drop. Brenda Laplante has a half a tank of kerosene left to heat her mobile home in Coventry. She said she's been calling oil companies left and right looking for...
Turnto10.com
Defendants plead not guilty to charges stemming from South Kingstown house party
Three of four University of Rhode Island students arrested at what South Kingstown police called a large house party earlier this month pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges at their arraignments this week, according to electronic court records. The fourth will be arraigned next month. Ryan Bromm and Sean Healy,...
Turnto10.com
Taunton man arrested after apparent school break-in
A Taunton man has been charged in an apparent school break-in. On September 18, Rehoboth Police responded to Palmer River Elementary School for the report of a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered with, as well as, other...
Turnto10.com
Police: Westerly High School temporarily put on lockdown due to hoax call
(WJAR) — Police say Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Friday after receiving a hoax call about a threat. The Westerly Police Department says a caller reported an active shooter on campus. The school went on lockdown as police responded. The department says all school buildings...
Turnto10.com
Beautiful weather Saturday ahead of our next storm system
After another chilly start, conditions improve dramatically by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the 60s. Much less wind today may help temperatures overachieve slightly. There is good news and bad news about this weekend's forecast. Use Chime In to send us your pictures of the beautiful...
Turnto10.com
Providence man arrested after breaking into ATM at Cranston bank
(WJAR) — A Providence man has been arrested for breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank, police announced on Friday. The Cranston Police Department has charged 35-year-old Adam Corbin on multiple charges following the ATM break-in on Tuesday night. Investigators claim Corbin drove up to an ATM machine...
Turnto10.com
Water boy embodies school spirit at New Bedford High School
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Perhaps the hardest worker on the New Bedford High School football team hasn’t had to play one snap on his way to becoming a fan favorite. Being a water boy can be a thankless job, but that's never been the case for New Bedford's water boy, Chris Medeiros.
Turnto10.com
La Salle wins big against South Kingstown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — La Salle hosted South Kingstown with a pink out for week 7 of high school football on Friday night. La Salle took home a big win against South Kingstown with a final score of 36-0.
Turnto10.com
Replay: Barrington travels to Portsmouth in Week 7 of 'Friday Night Rivals'
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's "Friday Night Rivals" matchup took the FNR crew to Portsmouth, where the Patriots battled the Barrington Eagles. Portsmouth rolled to the 21-7 win against Barrington. For past coverage of high school football this season, visit NBC 10's Friday Night Rivals page.
Turnto10.com
Hendricken takes the win against Central
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Hendricken travelled to Central in a Division 1 showdown on Friday night. Hendricken secured the win against Central in a final score of 14-12.
