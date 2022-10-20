Read full article on original website
KVUE
Strong storms possible Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — A new week brings new changes to our weather pattern in Central Texas. Warm and windy conditions persisted over the weekend with afternoon high temperatures well above average. You'll want to make sure to keep the umbrella near as we kick off the new workweek. We'll...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning NOAA released their Winter 2022-2023 forecast and it paints a familiar picture for Texas. The influence of La Niña is expected to continue for the third winter (December-February) in a row resulting in a higher likelihood of a warmer and drier period ahead during our coldest months of the year. As we dive into later, not all La Niña winters have followed the warmer and drier than normal pattern.
Orange Leader
National Weather Service details severe weather threat for Southeast Texas
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, announced there is a slight risk of severe weather expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning due to a cold frontal passage. Weather officials said the main hazard is damaging wind gusts; however, there is an isolated risk of hail and tornadoes. Heavy...
KWTX
Cold Front on Monday Brings Good Rain Chance and a Chance for Strong Storms
Our next fall cold front is set to move through Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. The strong south winds we have seen throughout the weekend has returned a lot of humidity into our area, and that should help to produce some decent rainfall totals with this system.
NOAA: Another 'La Niña' Winter ahead
NOAA Climate Prediction Center's latest outlook shows likelihood of warmer and drier than normal conditions across South Texas this winter
KXAN
What manufacturing workers make in Texas
(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
New water utility law prohibits late fees, disconnection during extreme cold weather
This means those utilities cannot issue late fees for unpaid bills due during such emergencies, including for bills that were previously due.
Texans Misspell This Word The Most
Some people pride themselves on being excellent spellers. Other's are just fine letting technology catch their misspelled words for them. I think most people have at least one word that no matter what, no matter how times they have been corrected, they still misspell. It happens. Recently, the website WordTips,...
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
Texas Parks Warning Folks Not to Take Part in Viral Trend
If you plan on exploring one of our great Texas parks, don't do this on your next visit. You learn something new everyday, but this is something that I remember learning in cub scouts back in the day. You may remember the phrase, "Leave no trace". If you go camping or spend a day at the park. Their should be no trace that you were there earlier. Well it looks like a Texas Park stumbled upon something this week that some people may not think is harmful, but actually is.
KSAT 12
For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas
FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
Newest information regarding the updated COVID-19 vaccine from Texas medical expert
AUSTIN, Texas — The updated COVID-19 vaccines are designed to protect people from the worst outcomes of COVID-19 and help reduce the spread of the virus in communities, which helps reduce risks for the most vulnerable populations, according to a Texas medical expert. Contracting COVID-19 can have serious, long-lasting...
America's Newest National Park Will Be Right Here In Texas
Another Texas area has been added to the National Park System.
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
Texas: Is it a cold? The flu? COVID? Or just allergies?
Texas flu numbers are up this week. If you're in an office today and a co-worker sneezes, everyone could raise an eyebrow. But what do they have? A cold, flu, COVID, nothing at all?
KTEN.com
Texoma reacts to the CDC's new recommendations
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control advisory board voted in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule. The committee meets every year to review and update the vaccination schedule. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations, particularly for children.
What does the Texas Railroad Commissioner do, and who’s running?
Starting Monday when early voting kicks off, Texans will choose who they want as the state's next railroad commissioner — a race that typically doesn't garner much attention for an office that has nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with oil and gas regulation.
Texas State developing app to help reduce food insecurity, isolation among the elderly
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University has received a $2.76 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help develop a food delivery application to serve elderly populations in Central Texas. The app's goal is to fight social isolation and food insecurity while...
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
