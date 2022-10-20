Read full article on original website
Related
‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant
CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin, but officials say family still believes 'people are after them'
A West Michigan family reported missing last week has been located in Wisconsin and determined to be safe, but officials say the family still believes “people are after them.”
Ethan Crumbley to plead guilty in Oxford High School shooting
Ethan Crumbley will plead guilty in the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured seven others, prosecutors said.
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of a Michigan man who went missing in September and was found dead in a field in Tennessee days later is not only seeking justice in her son’s case, but also looking to change laws to help families of missing people file reports sooner.
WATCH: Michigan teenager calls 911 from back seat to report mother's drunk driving
A Michigan teenager called 911 from the back seat of a car when she feared for her family’s safety because her mother was driving drunk.
Michigan Man Requests Help From Outdoor Enthusiasts in Search for Missing Parents
A Michigan man is searching for answers to solving his parents' missing person case, which has remained unsolved since 1977. His next step? Turning to outdoor enthusiasts across the state. John Block Jr. has not seen his parents since their plane went missing on July 4, 1977, upon failing to...
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery with weapon and firearm charges. Court records did not immediately reflect if Osborne had an attorney. Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.” North Las Vegas police said officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a home in the city’s northwest, and a man in his 40s was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a gunshot wound.
Doorbell Video Helps Florida Driver Avoid Mass RMV License Suspension
During a video call from Orlando Vazquez's Florida home, he appeared visibly relieved to have his driving nightmare finally in the rearview mirror. "It’s a big weight off my shoulders," he told me. "Honestly, man, I’m just grateful to have you help me." More than two years ago,...
Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits.The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It followed an agreement reached by the attorney general's office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated.Their case got a boost in July when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could seek financial relief from the state.An automated computer system used during the administration of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused...
Retired GBI profiler recalls tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system, 25 years later
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been 25 years since the murder that started “Levi’s Call,” the Georgia alert that helps save missing children. The murder of Levi Frady, who disappeared in Forsyth County, is still unsolved. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to retired Georgia Bureau...
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
Michigan agencies issue alert about counterfeit drugs, Fentanyl: lethal dose equivalent to just “a few grains of salt”
This alert comes as the DEA launches the One Pill Can Kill Awareness Campaign on social media, targeting teens/young adults and their parents, to raise awareness about the often deadly consequences of taking a a counterfeit drug.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Lake man dies in Farwell crash
A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
'It's the law': Youngkin bucks school districts threatening to ignore new policies for trans students
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is holding firm on a handful of northern Virginia school districts that have vowed to refuse to follow his administration's new policies requiring students to obtain written parental permission before they can be referred to by a different name or pronoun in school.
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families, who say they were subjected to harassment and threats from Jones’ lies about the 2012 Newtown school shooting.
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
$20M settlement reached in class action lawsuit against Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that the state has reached a $20 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that claimed the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) falsely accused recipients of fraud. The settlement dates back to a case in 2015 titled Bauserman v. Unemployment Insurance...
Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
