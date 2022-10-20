ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

KRMG

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
CORDELE, GA
The Associated Press

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery with weapon and firearm charges. Court records did not immediately reflect if Osborne had an attorney. Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.” North Las Vegas police said officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a home in the city’s northwest, and a man in his 40s was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a gunshot wound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Detroit

Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits.The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It followed an agreement reached by the attorney general's office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated.Their case got a boost in July when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could seek financial relief from the state.An automated computer system used during the administration of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused...
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake man dies in Farwell crash

A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
FARWELL, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
MICHIGAN STATE

