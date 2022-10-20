A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.

