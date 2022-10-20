Read full article on original website
KIMT
1 injured after motorcycle accident in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - A motorcyclist was injured Saturday after colliding with a parked Jeep. The Cerro Gordo County Sherrif’s Office said it happened at 5 p.m. at 12434 Spruce Ave. when a motorcycle driven by Johnathan Goerish, 37, of Clear Lake, hit the vehicle. A passenger was not...
KIMT
Rochester man finally sentenced for Mower County drug possession
AUSTIN, Minn. – 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man if finally sentenced for a drug crime in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, was ordered Friday to spend five years on supervised probation and do 100 hours of community work service. Moss was arrested on...
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters
AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison. Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
KIMT
One injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
MASON CITY, Ia. - One Clear Lake man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, at around 5 p.m. Saturday 37-year-old Jonathan Goerish of Clear Lake was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in front of 12434 Spruce Avenue when he lost control and hit a parked car.
KIMT
Britt lottery ticket means $25,000 for Bremer County man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Bremer County man has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Jason Thoren, 43 of Tripoli, claimed the second top prize in the “The Perfect Gift” scratch game, buying his winning ticket at the Casey’s General Store in Britt. “My face...
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested after destroying property, including a Corvette, in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after a rash of incidents involving damage to property. Austin Mahana, listed as homeless, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and burglary. Court documents state he used a hammer to cause...
KIMT
1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
kchanews.com
Nashua Woman Arrested for Stealing from Food Pantry
A Nashua woman has been charged in connection with a series of food pantry thefts over the summer. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Desteney Olson on charges of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. She was taken into custody on Friday, October 7th, as a result of an investigation into several burglaries at the Nashua Area Food Pantry.
KAAL-TV
Oakdale woman appears in court on forgery, theft, fraud charges
(ABC 6 News) – An Oakdale woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of check forgery and theft. Barbara Jo Larson, 27, will appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Oct. 19, on two counts of credit card fraud. Larson was arrested in Olmsted County in...
kiow.com
Schaumberg Benefit is Today in Forest City
A benefit will be held for Forest City resident Jim Schaumberg at the Forest City Emergency Services Center today. Donna Karsjens is Jim’s sister says her brother recently suffered a medical emergency. Karsjens says the benefit event will be held on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
KAAL-TV
Local law enforcement warns parents to be cautious this Halloween amid rainbow fentanyl pills
(ABC 6 News) – Local law enforcement is urging parents to be extra cautious this Halloween, to make sure rainbow-colored fentanyl pills are not accidentally falling in the hands of children. Drug poisonings remain the leading cause of death for those aged 18 to 45, with fentanyl being blamed...
kchanews.com
Charles City Selects Familiar Face for Interim Fire Chief
The last day on the job for outgoing Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple is scheduled for November 2nd. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Administrator Steve Diers announced that a familiar face will become interim Chief. Whipple submitted his resignation September 22nd and is leaving the fire...
KIMT
$6.5 million Charles City business expansion gets state assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa – Cambrex is getting state help with its expansion plans in Floyd County. The company plans to add 9,000 square feet to its existing Charles city facility. The expansion will include a new quality control laboratory and administrative space and represents a $6.5 million capital investment. Cambrex says it expected to create 40 jobs, of which 39 are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58 per hour.
KCCI.com
Northern Iowa community comes together to revitalize lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Fall is a great time to go fishing in Iowa. A popular destination in Northern Iowa is working hard to ensure there are fish for generations to come. About 115 miles north of Des Moines is a beach with waves crashing on shore: Clear Lake.
Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner
A company that wants to build a sprawling liquid carbon dioxide pipeline has withdrawn its court request for immediate access to private property in northern Iowa for a land survey, according to court records. A hearing to consider Summit Carbon Solutions’ request for a temporary injunction against Hardin County landowner Kent Kasischke was set for […] The post Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiow.com
Local Grain Bin Catches Fire
Area farmers are in the process of drying grains harvested from the fields and one of these grain dryers caught fire on Wednesday. Local fire departments were called to the scene according to Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson. The blaze took a few hours to get under control and...
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
newsdakota.com
Vikings Torch Waldorf, Grab Second Conference Win
FOREST CITY, IA (NewsDakota.com) Valley City State made the long road trip to Iowa sweet with a 35-14 win over previously-ranked Waldorf Saturday in Forest City, IA. The Vikings rushed for 206 yards, with Justice Bice leading the way, tallying 116 yards rushing and 35 through the air on three catches, including a scoring catch, earning Ivy Real Estate Group Player of the Game honors. The Vikings scored 21 unanswered points to start the second half, Bice’s catch the start of the run.
