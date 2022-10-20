ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
racer.com

Luftgekühlt 8 was a joyous SoCal homecoming for the air-cooled cult

The 10th edition of the celebration of Porsche’s air-cooled past took place a few weeks back, when Los Angeles welcomed home Luftgekühlt 8. When it comes to car culture, Southern California supplies enthusiasts equally with variety and passion. From low riders and hot rods to sports cars, the region has something for everyone, and parking lots fill every weekend with purists and creatives showing off their four-wheeled treasures while admiring the tastes of friends old and new.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Get Ready To Party—One Of The Biggest Latin American Fiestas In The World Is Coming To LA

BRESH, one of the biggest Latin American parties in the world, is finally coming to LA’s Vermont Hollywood venue on November 11th. After sold shows in countries like Buenos Aires, Ibiza, and Barcelona (just to name a few), this beautiful fiesta comes complete with balloons, flowers, glitter, props, and more. BRESH began in Argentina in 2016, and quickly grew into one of the hottest spots for young people in each city that it visited. It’s more than a party—it’s a community, and this became more true than ever during the pandemic. BRESH’s livestreams kept many going, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fiesta to be back in person and in LA!
LOS ANGELES, CA
FodorsTravel

12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles

Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Antisemitic propaganda seen throughout Los Angeles area

The Beverly Hills Police Department says it’s aware of antisemitic flyers being dispersed in the north part of the city overnight. The flyers were collected and there was “no threat to the community,” police said. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, whose mother survived a death march from Auschwitz by hiding behind a barn, spoke out […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M

Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lapl.org

Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club

The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

MONA Becomes Home to Knott’s Berry Farm History

First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from Knott’s Berry Farm. The neon spectacular — defined as an oversized advertising display with neon or lamps in unusual animations — is a double-sided capital K with serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet and was animated to fill with yellow neon row by row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and its Sky Jump parachute thrill ride.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy