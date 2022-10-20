ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing 74-year-old Ellen Marsh in her Machesney Park home. Shane Bouma was sentenced to life plus 15 years for first degree murder and robbery charges. He pled guilty to those charges in September 2022.

