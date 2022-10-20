ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impala Skate & World-Famous Athlete Marawa Introduce First-Ever High Heel Roller Skate With 3-Inch Heel

By Ashley Rushford
Impala Skate and world-famous roller skater, athlete, and designer Marawa, have teamed up once again. This time, the cool and talented duo with Australian roots is introducing the first-ever commercially available high heel roller skate.

A fashion statement and an epic set of wheels, the Impala x Marawa High Heel Skate brings next level style to roller skates . Following the success of Impala and Marawa’s Rose Gold Skate collaboration in 2019, this fun and flashy heeled skate comes from Impala and Marawa’s shared love of disco and roller skating.

Inspired by Marawa’s time in Los Angeles, the colors of the skate draw on the city’s amazing skyline and the fields of poppies that bloom in the spring. The skate features an orange glitter boot and heel, orange glitter light-up wheels and an orange baseplate and gold hardware.

“These are best for grand entrances, performances and when you really want to make an impression” Marawa explained.

Marawa has been creating bespoke high-heel skates for herself since 2010. Marawa and Impala have worked very closely on all of the details of the design to give life to a fabulous skate that is just as functional as it is beautiful. The user-friendly boot shape with a side zip ensures stability atop the 3-inch heel and product testing was done throughout the design process.

The Impala x Marawa High Heel Skate is now available at ImpalaSkate.com and retails for $280.

