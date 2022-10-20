ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

Kyrie Irving is an exceptionally gifted basketball player but to say he lacks some self-awareness might be an understatement. Irving seems like a man who always wants to go against the grain and his willingness to be very open about the things he believes in has led to him becoming one of the most polarizing NBA athletes around.
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare

For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders

All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
Detroit Pistons: Is Cade Cunningham really being “too passive?”

Cade Cunningham scored a season high 22 points last night against the Indiana Pacers, but it wasn’t enough to get the Detroit Pistons their second victory of the season. We’re only three games in, so it is far too early to panic, especially when we knew this young team was going to take some time to gel and build chemistry.
Soulja Boy Admits NLE Choppa Was First Rapper to Walk an NBA Team Onto the Court

Say what you will about Soulja Boy, but the man can admit when he’s wrong. Case in point: his recent Twitter exchange with NLE Choppa. It all began Thursday night after Choppa performed at the FedExForum for the Memphis Grizzlies’ season opener. The rapper shared a video from the gig, in which he was seen accompanying the team out of the tunnel while performing his track “Shotta Flow.” Choppa captioned the video: “First Artist To Walk A NBA Team Out and It Was The Home Team.”
