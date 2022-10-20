Read full article on original website
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
Kyrie Irving is an exceptionally gifted basketball player but to say he lacks some self-awareness might be an understatement. Irving seems like a man who always wants to go against the grain and his willingness to be very open about the things he believes in has led to him becoming one of the most polarizing NBA athletes around.
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Become First NBA Players To Have The Captain “C” Patch On Their Jerseys Since Chris Paul And David West In 2011
The Captain patch can be seen on the right chest, right below the Nike swoosh logo.
Former Pistons Bad Boy now playing by the rules in role with NBA
Joe Dumars, a member of the Detroit Pistons teams that won titles in 1989 and 1990, is the NBA's latest disciplinarian.
A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face
Russell Westbrook gets heckled by a fan after his poor performance against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates
The Warriors organization is concerned about Draymond Green potentially having a "rift" with his teammates.
NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers want Draymond Green on the team.
NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”
Kawhi Leonard gets trolled by an NBA reporter after making his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
Darvin Ham asked Russell Westbrook to act like a professional after Russ said he got injured for coming off the bench.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare
For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
Yardbarker
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
Adam Silver Says The NBA Has Thought About Sending Teams To The G League As A Punishment For Tanking: "Even If You Took Two Teams Up From The G League, They Wouldn’t Be Equipped To Compete In The NBA.”
Adam Silver reveals the NBA's rejected anti-tanking plan.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Detroit Pistons: Is Cade Cunningham really being “too passive?”
Cade Cunningham scored a season high 22 points last night against the Indiana Pacers, but it wasn’t enough to get the Detroit Pistons their second victory of the season. We’re only three games in, so it is far too early to panic, especially when we knew this young team was going to take some time to gel and build chemistry.
Lakers News: Charles Barkley Critical Of Lakers Front Office After Loss To Clippers
The Round Mound of Rebound remains unimpressed by this year's Lakers.
Complex
Soulja Boy Admits NLE Choppa Was First Rapper to Walk an NBA Team Onto the Court
Say what you will about Soulja Boy, but the man can admit when he’s wrong. Case in point: his recent Twitter exchange with NLE Choppa. It all began Thursday night after Choppa performed at the FedExForum for the Memphis Grizzlies’ season opener. The rapper shared a video from the gig, in which he was seen accompanying the team out of the tunnel while performing his track “Shotta Flow.” Choppa captioned the video: “First Artist To Walk A NBA Team Out and It Was The Home Team.”
