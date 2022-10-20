ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia

Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanNation Fastball

Jay Wright Spotted Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4

Former Villanova men's basketball head coach and two-time National Champion Jay Wright was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead. They are just one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MLB playoffs: Phillies outslug Padres in NLCS Game 4, take 3-1 series advantage behind Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win from the World Series. If Friday night's Game 3 win summarized the Phillies' often bizarre, never boring run to the late stages of October, Game 4 added an exclamation point. The Phillies only got two outs from starter Bailey Falter, allowed four runs in the first, and then immediately overwhelmed the San Diego Padres anyway, pummeling them with a barrage of huge homers to win, 10-6, and take a 3-1 series lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Side Sox

Postseason Gamethread: Padres at Phillies (NLCS Game 3)

Even though the White Sox are not in the postseason, there was a bit of official news, and plenty of scuttlebutt tossed about today. First of all, as reported by Scott Merkin, there will be no SoxFest in 2023. I’m SURE this decision has nothing to do with avoiding the fanbase and facing the music. I will have a story on this tomorrow, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends.  This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres

The Phillies returned home tied with the Padres in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs. They came out of Game 3 two wins shy of a World Series. Philadelphia's Ranger Suarez outpitched San Diego starter Joe Musgrove on Friday, pacing the plucky NL East wild-card club to a 4-2 victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Phillies comeback to beat Padres, take 3-1 series lead in NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are one win away from the World Series. The Phillies beat the Padres, 10-6, in comeback fashion on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park to take a 3-1 series lead in the NLCS. Rhys Hoskins hit two home runs, and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres

Last week, the city of Philadelphia was on a high due to its sports teams’ recent success. The Philadelphia Flyers opened up the NHL season with a couple of wins. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-0 on the year, and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the next round of the MLB Playoffs.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy