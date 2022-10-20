Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia
Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
Jay Wright Spotted Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4
Former Villanova men's basketball head coach and two-time National Champion Jay Wright was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead. They are just one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009.
MLB playoffs: Phillies outslug Padres in NLCS Game 4, take 3-1 series advantage behind Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies are one win from the World Series. If Friday night's Game 3 win summarized the Phillies' often bizarre, never boring run to the late stages of October, Game 4 added an exclamation point. The Phillies only got two outs from starter Bailey Falter, allowed four runs in the first, and then immediately overwhelmed the San Diego Padres anyway, pummeling them with a barrage of huge homers to win, 10-6, and take a 3-1 series lead.
Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win in Mayfair
"It's the Fightin Phillies, that's what they call us. The Fightins. That's the reason why we're here," said one happy fan.
Climbing city poles and pickup baseball games: Highlights of Philadelphia celebrating Phillies pennant
From fans climbing city poles and others breaking out in quick pickup baseball games on the street, here are the highlights of Philadelphia celebrating the Phillies winning the pennant.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
NLCS Game 5 San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and predictions
The San Diego Padres try to stave off elimination down 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 2:37 p.m. ET (FS1). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Padres vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions. Game 4 between the...
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
'Storybook stuff': Inside the night Bryce Harper sent the Phillies to the World Series
"It's probably something that he's had in his head since the time he picked up a bat," Rhys Hoskins said of Bryce Harper's NLCS-winning home run. "For him to come through in that moment is storybook stuff."
South Side Sox
Postseason Gamethread: Padres at Phillies (NLCS Game 3)
Even though the White Sox are not in the postseason, there was a bit of official news, and plenty of scuttlebutt tossed about today. First of all, as reported by Scott Merkin, there will be no SoxFest in 2023. I’m SURE this decision has nothing to do with avoiding the fanbase and facing the music. I will have a story on this tomorrow, as well.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Take 2-1 NLCS Lead
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends. This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment.
FOX Sports
NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres
The Phillies returned home tied with the Padres in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs. They came out of Game 3 two wins shy of a World Series. Philadelphia's Ranger Suarez outpitched San Diego starter Joe Musgrove on Friday, pacing the plucky NL East wild-card club to a 4-2 victory.
CBS News
Phillies comeback to beat Padres, take 3-1 series lead in NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are one win away from the World Series. The Phillies beat the Padres, 10-6, in comeback fashion on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park to take a 3-1 series lead in the NLCS. Rhys Hoskins hit two home runs, and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto...
Yardbarker
76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres
Last week, the city of Philadelphia was on a high due to its sports teams’ recent success. The Philadelphia Flyers opened up the NHL season with a couple of wins. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys to move to 6-0 on the year, and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the next round of the MLB Playoffs.
NLCS 2022: Philadelphia Phillies fans party on Broad Street
"This is amazing. We were here in '17, '08. We're not done yet -- four more," said Mike Horwits of Center City.
WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies' NLCS Game 3
The Philadelphia Eagles center chugged a beer on the field during NLCS Game 3.
