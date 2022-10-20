Read full article on original website
WCAX
Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrades
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest municipal parks is getting a big upgrade: a new walking trail that everyone can enjoy. Although central Vermont is past peak foliage, locals say the Capital City’s Park holds its beauty year round. Including for people such as Annarose Jenisch. She was out for a walk this week with her dogs Chico, Annabelle, and Albert.
WCAX
Burlington Record Fair returns for sixth year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sixth annual Burlington Record Fair returned to Nectar’s. The annual fair is put on by Burlington Records and Nectar’s and features over 20 different vinyl vendors from across the Northeast. Several private vendors had their collections available as well. Organizers call the event...
WCAX
Champlain Valley Craft and Antique Show held this weekend
The 2022 Vermont Tech Jam was the 14th annual event in Burlington.
VTDigger
Congrats to Vermont
I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
WCAX
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
WCAX
Lessons learned from Vt. school PCB testing valuable in nationwide solution
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero. South Hero's Allenholm Farm dates back to 1870 and has been run by the Allen family for seven generations.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Meet four generations of the Allen family at Allenholm Farm in South Hero
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years.
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
WCAX
Vermont Elvis fans forge enduring bond
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have our favorite singers, bands, or songwriters, though there’s always one that sticks out above the rest. For one young woman in Grand Isle, that artist is Elvis. After befriending an Elvis tribute artist in northern Vermont, an enduring Elvis bond was born.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service.
mychamplainvalley.com
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
Addison Independent
Multi-use path eyed for stretch of Route 7
A consultant has helped Middlebury planners map out a multi-use path and sidewalk that would serve pedestrians and bikers along a key stretch of Route 7 South that’s been identified as a logical spot for housing development. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
Colchester Sun
A movie-musical about teen issues that was made in Vermont is coming to Essex Cinemas
A movie-musical featuring a former Essex High School student and other teenagers working through real teen issues is scheduled to screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Essex Cinemas. 'Listen Up' covers issues that some would consider timeless such as friendship, love and family as well as issues that...
goholycross.com
Men’s ice hockey beat by Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team traveled to Burlington Saturday night for a nonconference tilt with Vermont and were defeated 6-0 in the Gutterson Fieldhouse. The loss sends the Crusaders to 1-5-0 overall while Vermont nets their first victory of the year and moves to...
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 2
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrested Martin Syvertson Of West Rutland, Vermont For DUI
On Thursday morning, just before 1:00 a.m. Vermont State Police arrested Martin Syvertson, 50, of West Rutland, Vermont. Syvertson was charged with DUI. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and while speaking with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Syvertson, troopers detected signs of impairment.
