ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrades

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest municipal parks is getting a big upgrade: a new walking trail that everyone can enjoy. Although central Vermont is past peak foliage, locals say the Capital City’s Park holds its beauty year round. Including for people such as Annarose Jenisch. She was out for a walk this week with her dogs Chico, Annabelle, and Albert.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington Record Fair returns for sixth year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sixth annual Burlington Record Fair returned to Nectar’s. The annual fair is put on by Burlington Records and Nectar’s and features over 20 different vinyl vendors from across the Northeast. Several private vendors had their collections available as well. Organizers call the event...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Champlain Valley Craft and Antique Show held this weekend

The 2022 Vermont Tech Jam was the 14th annual event in Burlington. North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO. North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO. Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Congrats to Vermont

I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

New Amtrak service makes a strong start

By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
NEWBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny

Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Elvis fans forge enduring bond

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have our favorite singers, bands, or songwriters, though there’s always one that sticks out above the rest. For one young woman in Grand Isle, that artist is Elvis. After befriending an Elvis tribute artist in northern Vermont, an enduring Elvis bond was born.
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
CRAFTSBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89

Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Multi-use path eyed for stretch of Route 7

A consultant has helped Middlebury planners map out a multi-use path and sidewalk that would serve pedestrians and bikers along a key stretch of Route 7 South that’s been identified as a logical spot for housing development. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
goholycross.com

Men’s ice hockey beat by Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team traveled to Burlington Saturday night for a nonconference tilt with Vermont and were defeated 6-0 in the Gutterson Fieldhouse. The loss sends the Crusaders to 1-5-0 overall while Vermont nets their first victory of the year and moves to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Behind the Bullets - Part 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. In part two of his investigation, Dom Amato reports on the city’s effort to fund the New American Advisory Council, a Burlington-based nonprofit that is taking a hands-on approach to addressing gun violence within their community.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy