Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
'Everybody Dance' Documentary Hopes to Inspire Dance Educators to Make the Arts More InclusiveKristyn BurttAgoura Hills, CA
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Oak Tree Falls Across Paradise Road, Neighbors and Firefighters Respond
Part of a giant Oak tree fell across Paradise Road, at the Los Prietos Campground entrance, in Santa Barbara County, in the Los Padres National Forest area Saturday night, Oct 22, 2022, at 11:00 pm PST. The downed tree fell on a car -- the driver was able to disentangle...
Beach near Marina del Rey closed due to sewage discharge
The beach near Marina del Rey has been closed as a result of a sewage spill. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says it learned of a 1,200-gallon sewage spill Saturday afternoon. The sewage, officials said, discharged onto the street with 500 gallons recovered. The remaining 700-gallons entered the storm drain, which discharges into Ballona Creek.As a result, the beach has been closed 100 yards in each direction from where the creek drains into the ocean. "Due to the inability to submit samples to the lab on Sunday, sampling will begin on Monday and two consecutive samples are required to reopen the beach," officials said in a press release. The closure is expected to last until at least Wednesday. For the latest information on the beach closure, a hotline is available at 1-800-525-5662.
Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage
Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday
The male driver of a pick-up truck had to be extracted by Santa Barbara County Fire officials Saturday morning after their car rolled 20 feet off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department extracts driver from car rollover off highway 101 south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails
You are reading: Thousand oaks hikes | 10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails. Thousand Oaks is a spectacular Southern California community that is located in the heart of the Conejo Valley. This primarily residential community provides residents with beautiful surroundings and landscapes that are the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities like hiking enjoying a local trail. These activities are made all the more scenic and picturesque due to the proximity of the sweeping Santa Monica Mountains, which is a wonderful mountain range that plays host to a national recreation area as well as a myriad of fun and adventurous hiking trails. If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, Thousand Oaks is home to many of Southern California’s best hiking trails for you to enjoy the sights. See below for our top 10 favorite hiking trails in Thousand Oaks!
I took a $40 Amtrak ride through California, and the views were so stunning that I barely noticed the lack of Wi-Fi
I rode the Amtrak Coast Starlight for five hours from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo, and the observation-car views made me want to stay even longer.
theoldmotor.com
Santa Monica California Pacific Coast Highway Street Scene
Today we travel to Santa Monica, CA, for a circa 1950 view of the Pacific Coast Highway, where it intersects with Chautauqua Blvd. and Channel Rd. on the far right. The roadways are filled with an assortment of three convertibles and other average everyday vehicles that appear to date from the late 1930s to about 1950. All of the buildings remain and are visible in this present-day street scene.
onscene.tv
Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire | Oxnard
10.20.2022 | 1:23 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard and Ventura City Fire crews responded to a small brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom just west of Ventura Rd and south of Wagon Wheel Rd. Crews made access to the fire and made a quick attack and kept...
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout
Construction begins on the new Olive Mill Rd. roundabout Nov. 4. Work will take place day and night. The post Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Wildlife Crossing Project on 101 Freeway Gets $5M Donation from OC Couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced Saturday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the nine most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,022.
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
kvta.com
A Seawall That Will Also Be A Mural At The Beach Northwest Of Ventura
(Photo and caption courtesy County of Ventura) "Ventura County Parks has launched the Rincon Seawall Beautification project located south of Solimar Beach. This pilot project is being funded by County Parks in an effort to introduce art into parks and inspire community beautification. The 285’ stretch of seawall will take approximately 5 weeks to complete and will depict an ocean scene with the sea life found off the Ventura County Coast. Successful completion of this project will provide an upgraded look to the day-use parking area."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara increased in the past week to $1,002. That’s $281 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $968. In the last...
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
kclu.org
Man shot to death on South Coast
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the shooting death of a man on the South Coast over the weekend. Oxnard Police were called to the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive just after 10 Saturday night by reports of a shooting. They found a 36-year-old man...
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.
Comments / 0