The beach near Marina del Rey has been closed as a result of a sewage spill. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says it learned of a 1,200-gallon sewage spill Saturday afternoon. The sewage, officials said, discharged onto the street with 500 gallons recovered. The remaining 700-gallons entered the storm drain, which discharges into Ballona Creek.As a result, the beach has been closed 100 yards in each direction from where the creek drains into the ocean. "Due to the inability to submit samples to the lab on Sunday, sampling will begin on Monday and two consecutive samples are required to reopen the beach," officials said in a press release. The closure is expected to last until at least Wednesday. For the latest information on the beach closure, a hotline is available at 1-800-525-5662.

MARINA DEL REY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO