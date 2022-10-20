Scott Free Options Rights To Tracy Sierra’s Novel ‘The Corner’
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Free has pre-empted the rights to Tracy Sierra ’s debut horror novel The Corner .
The novel is a contained, elevated horror novel set in Massachusetts during a record-breaking snowstorm. The house at the center of it is based on the author’s own colonial-era home with all its additions and subtractions … and its tiny, secret room hidden beside the fireplace.
Sam Roston is overseeing the project for Scott Free.
Recent films for Scott Free include the Ridley Scott-directed The Last Duel starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, and House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino. Upcoming films include Napoleon directed by Scott with Joaquin Phoenix set to star as French military leader and emperor Napoleon; Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley; First Ascent , to be directed by Jake Scott, which is set up at Hulu with Daisy Ridley attached to star; Berlin Nobody, a thriller starring Eric Bana and Sadie Sink with Jordan Scott directing; and a new movie in the Alien franchise to be directed by Fede Álvarez.
Sierra is represented by The Helen Heller Agency and WME. Scott Free is also represented by WME.More from Deadline
- 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink, Fresh Off Venice Movie 'The Whale', Joins Scott Free & Augenschein Thriller 'Berlin Nobody' With Filming Underway
- 'Hawkeye' Directors Bert & Bertie To Direct Big Thunder Mountain Movie For Disney, LuckyChap and Scott Free
- Eric Bana & Kiernan Shipka To Star In Thriller 'Berlin Nobody' For Scott Free & Augenschein; Protagonist Launches Sales On EFM Hot Pic
- Anna May Wong Film Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘The Toll of The Sea’, to ‘Shanghai Express’ & 'The Thief of Bagdad'
- Photo Gallery: 50 Classic Boxing Movies From ‘Raging Bull’ And ‘Million Dollar Baby’ To ‘The Champ’ And ‘Rocky’
- Robbie Coltrane Film and Television Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond to ‘Cracker’ & 'Nuns On The Run'
Comments / 0