ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Netflix Boards Untitled Adam Sandler-Safdie Brothers Project

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJNdZ_0igf0FKK00

While Adam Sandler hasn’t been shy about talking about his next project with Josh and Benny Safdie during his Hustle press tour, Netflix has now officially boarded the untitled feature, which is currently in development at the streamer. Sandler is attached to star with the Safdies writing, directing and producing.

Netflix would not confirm any other details, but sources say the hope is to shoot the project in the second quarter of 2023, which would likely make it Sandler’s next project. One insider close to the project said that start date is TBD as the siblings are still putting finishing touches on the script.

The streamer would also not confirm plot details, though several sources say it is likely set in the world of high-end card collecting.

Sandler and the Safdies have been talking about a follow-up project for some time following the success of Uncut Gems. The film earned Sandler some of the best reviews of his career as well as a Spirit Award, and following the A24 film the three have been hard at work at figuring out what could be next.

Even with the Safdies continuing to write the script, Sandler has stayed committed to starring in the film as he as brought up several times during the press tour and awards campaign for his sports dramedy Hustle , a Netflix original film.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Carly Simon Honors Sisters Joanna & Lucy Simon In Poignant Statement

Pop superstar Carly Simon paid tribute to her sisters – opera singer Joanna Simon and Broadway composer Lucy Simon – who each died of cancer last week within one day of the other. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Carly says: I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each...
Deadline

Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall

Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Deadline

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American And Oscars Protest Icon, Was An ‘Ethnic Fraud’ – Report

The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigative report Saturday that claims Oscars and Native American icon Sacheen Littlefeather – best known for her appearance on behalf of Marlon Brando to refuse his Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather — was not who she claimed to be. Her sisters said in the article that Littlefeather, who died earlier this month shortly after receiving an official apology from the Academy, was not of Apache heritage, but rather half-Mexican. They also said she did not grow up with an abusive father, or in terrible poverty. Littlefeather’s sisters, Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz, approached Native American journalist and activist Jacqueline Keeler to tell their...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”

Wynonna Judd says she remains “incredibly angry”, months after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, by suicide. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” Judd told CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan on CBS News Sunday Morning. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.” The interview on CBS News Sunday Morning is Judd’s first following her mother’s death and comes just ahead of Judd’s upcoming tour...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy