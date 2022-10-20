Focus Features Sets Winter 2023 Release For Goran Stolevski’s ‘Of An Age’
EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of releasing Goran Stolevski ’s feature directorial debut You Won’t Be Alone, Focus Features is re-teaming with the Macedonian-Australian filmmaker on his second feature, Of An Age .
Focus has scheduled Of An Age for February 10, 2023, with a national expansion on February 17. Universal has offshore rights sans Australia.
Written, directed, and edited by Stolevski, the movie is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian-born Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother. Pic stars Elias Anton, Thom Green and Hattie Hook.
Of An Age made its debut in Australia this summer as the opening-night film at the Melbourne Film Festival and went on to claim one of Australia’s most coveted film prizes at MIFF@CinefestOZ.
Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings produced the film. Investors are Screen Australia, VicScreen, Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, Kojo Studios, Bonsai Films and Head Gear Films.
You Won’t Be Alone made its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film later won the best feature prize at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and was awarded the Carnet Jove Jury Award at Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival.More from Deadline
- A.V. Rockwell's 'A Thousand And One' Gets Spring Release From Focus Features
- Focus Boards Baltasar Kormákur's Romantic Drama 'Touch', Based On Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson's Icelandic Bestseller
- Film Festival Heat Brightens Arthouse Outlook; 'Honk For Jesus', 'Gigi & Nate', François Ozon's 'Peter Von Kant' Make Holiday Weekend Debut - Specialty Preview
- Anna May Wong Film Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘The Toll of The Sea’, to ‘Shanghai Express’ & 'The Thief of Bagdad'
- Photo Gallery: 50 Classic Boxing Movies From ‘Raging Bull’ And ‘Million Dollar Baby’ To ‘The Champ’ And ‘Rocky’
- Robbie Coltrane Film and Television Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond to ‘Cracker’ & 'Nuns On The Run'
Comments / 0