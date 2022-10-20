Read full article on original website
Four-Wheeler crash on US 52
FRIENDSHIP – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash which occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:01 PM. The crash occurred on US 52 near milepost 13, in Nile Township, Scioto County. A 1998 Honda TRX 300 was traveling southwest when it overturned. The driver, Austin Newman, age 24, of Friendship, Ohio, and his passenger Catherine Shear, age 25, of Chillicothe, Ohio, suffered serious injuries. Both occupants were transported by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
