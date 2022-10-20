ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

Four-Wheeler crash on US 52

FRIENDSHIP – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash which occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:01 PM. The crash occurred on US 52 near milepost 13, in Nile Township, Scioto County. A 1998 Honda TRX 300 was traveling southwest when it overturned. The driver, Austin Newman, age 24, of Friendship, Ohio, and his passenger Catherine Shear, age 25, of Chillicothe, Ohio, suffered serious injuries. Both occupants were transported by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
FRIENDSHIP, OH
wchstv.com

Two people transported by medical helicopter following ATV crash in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Austin Newman, 24, of Friendship and Catherine Shear, 25, of Chillicothe were transported by a medical helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after an ATV overturned, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle a large structure fire in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday afternoon in Ross County, several township fire crews were called to a structure fire. According to initial reports, the fire was located in the 400 block of McDonald Road. The Guardian could not independently confirm if the structure was occupied at the time...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

One dead after head-on crash on I-75 at Kyles Lane

A previous version of this story misidentified which driver was killed in the crash. LINK nky regrets the error. One woman is dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 75 in Fort Wright early Sunday, according to Covington police. Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WHIO Dayton

1 injured after crash on US 35 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound US 35 near Factory Road Thursday. Police and medics were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 p.m., Captain Shawn C. Sumner of Special Services Division told News Center 7. The crash left one car flipped onto its...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Miamisburg residents power restored after outage

MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Lincoln Street in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

A serious crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a serious crash on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Friday evening.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police identify victim killed in East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a 28-year-old man killed following a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning. Police say Anthony Jamison died in the 800 block of Elberon Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found Jamison suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say they...
CINCINNATI, OH

