ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden, on home turf in Pennsylvania, touts Fetterman and bridge repairs

By Eli Stokols
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjIXb_0igezrvv00
President Biden greets John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, after arriving Thursday at Pittsburgh International Airport. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — President Biden stood at the edge of a bridge with Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman on Thursday and talked mostly about the bridge.

The structure, which partially collapsed in January and was rebuilt with $25 million in federal funds expedited after the passage of last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, served to illustrate the president’s argument before next month’s midterm election: Democrats have done big things to improve Americans’ day-to-day lives.

The January bridge collapse occurred on the same day Biden was visiting Pittsburgh to talk about infrastructure.

“It never should have come to this,” Biden said, lamenting that past administrations hadn’t acted to improve the nation’s roads and bridges.

The $1.2-trillion infrastructure overhaul amounts to “the most significant investment in American infrastructure ... since Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System,” Biden said. The funds, he explained, allowed Pennsylvania’s governor to speed up repairs of the bridge, which is due to reopen in December, much earlier than the two to five years typically required for such a reconstruction project.

“By Christmas, God willing, I’m coming back to walk over this sucker,” Biden said. “This really matters. Folks in this neighborhood rely on this bridge,” he continued, noting that the project led to the creation of 100 jobs. “This law is about more than rebuilding our infrastructure. It’s about rebuilding the middle class.”

Although Biden recognized Fetterman briefly upon taking the stage, the event beneath the Fern Hollow Bridge in the city’s East End marked a continuation of the president’s above-the-fray midterm strategy. Eschewing larger campaign rallies, the president is using more understated official events to promote what he and Democrats have accomplished. He aims to boost his party’s midterm chances by drawing contrasts on policy rather than by leveling more specific attacks on individual GOP candidates.

“Thank you very much for running,” Biden said to Fetterman, who greeted him at the airport and sat in the front row for his speech. That was one of only a few passing references to Fetterman, who accompanied Biden on a surprise visit to Primanti Brothers, a well-known local sandwich franchise, and then flew with him aboard Air Force One to Philadelphia, where the two held a fundraiser.

The trip marked Biden’s first visit in recent weeks to any of the six states with the most hotly contested Senate races, and his closest campaigning to date with a Democratic candidate in a marquee race. On a four-day western swing last week, the president skipped Arizona and Nevada, both home to top-line Senate races, to instead campaign in Colorado, California and Oregon.

Pennsylvania, Biden’s birthplace, is a different story. Born in Scranton, he’s run ads for decades in the Philadelphia television market that reaches parts of his adopted home state of Delaware. His victory here in 2020, which helped secure the presidency, resulted in part from a unique appeal to working-class voters. And, as he noted as he spoke beneath a massive yellow crane, this visit marked his 19th trip to the state since taking office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaxB7_0igezrvv00

“He’s a little easier fit here than perhaps in some other states,” said J.J. Balaban, a Democratic political consultant in Philadelphia. Biden, who isn’t shy about using his Scranton roots as a cultural signifier, ran ahead of most Democrats on the statewide ballot in 2020.

“There’s just a certain cultural fit. There’s some affection for him,” Balaban said. “There are enough people that like the cut of his jib that it’s still a net positive and makes him an acceptable face of the Democratic Party.”

Fetterman, unlike some Democrats in other top-line Senate races, looks to be losing momentum in the final weeks of the campaign, beset by nagging questions about his health after a stroke earlier this year.

When Fetterman’s disability after the stroke became a matter of debate this month after he used closed captioning to take questions during on-camera interviews, the White House — often wary of talking politics in the briefing room — vouched for his ability to serve in the Senate. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Biden, after several recent conversations with Fetterman, “has found him to be an impressive individual ... who’s just as capable as always.”

After a number of early gaffes, Republican Mehmet Oz, the former TV doctor backed by President Trump, has closed what had been a double-digit deficit, attacking Fetterman with a barrage of TV ads accusing him of being soft on crime.

According to the FiveThirtyEight average of polls, Fetterman leads Oz by 5 percentage points. But the two most recent surveys of the race, both by GOP pollsters, showed Fetterman’s lead at 2 points.

“Joe Biden and John Fetterman embody everything wrong with today’s Democrat Party — radical, careless and out-of-touch,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “The Keystone State is experiencing sky-high inflation and out-of-control crime because of far-left career politicians like Biden and Fetterman.”

Fetterman, making a play for more moderate Republicans who didn’t back Oz in the primary, has run TV spots featuring testimonials from GOP voters explaining why they’re backing him. Another ad acknowledged the biggest liability for Democrats: the economy, which he says “is a mess because of Washington.”

Fetterman, who did not speak during the event at the Pittsburgh bridge, did address what he called “the elephant in the room” at the fundraiser, which reporters attended but were barred from recording.

Acknowledging that his recovery is ongoing and that he will sometimes “miss a word or ... mush two words together,” Fetterman criticized his opponent, a doctor who has hosted a television show, for making such an issue of his health.

“Dr. Oz never lets me forget that I had a stroke,” Fetterman said, according to reporters who were in the room.

Declaring that he would win the election, Fetterman said: “In January I’ll be feeling much better, but Dr. Oz will still be a fraud.”

Biden, who spoke Wednesday about inflation and announced another release from the nation’s emergency oil reserve in hopes of adding enough supply to avert another spike in gas prices, has focused much of his campaign season travel on what he and Democrats in Congress have done.

But even after enacting several major pieces of legislation, Biden and Democrats are struggling to get voters to look beyond the current economic pain enough to appreciate the long-term impact of lower drug prices and investments in infrastructure and climate.

“Voters expected that they’d get rid of Trump and everything would turn out right,” said Peter Hart, a Democratic pollster. “The fact is, it’s been tough sledding. It’s not necessarily the president’s fault, but people are looking for an easier time.”

Although not every Democratic candidate is eager to stump with Biden, most are benefiting from the money he is helping to raise. The Democratic National Committee, which has raised $271 million already this cycle, has spent four times as much in Pennsylvania as it did during the last midterm election, boosting voter registration, paid advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts.

And many candidates are running on the accomplishments Biden is promoting on the campaign trail.

“People underestimate Joe Biden at their own peril,” said state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democrat who has been stumping for Fetterman around the state since finishing behind him in the primary. “He’s doing what Democrats need to do in this moment, to talk about the really transformational things the president and Democrats in Congress have been able to get done with a very slim majority.”

Biden, he said, is “talking about things people can see, feel and touch. People [in Pittsburgh] were terrified that a damn bridge can just collapse while they’re on it. Biden is here now and saying that the bridge all these past presidents vowed to fix — he actually did. That really matters to people.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 8

votefortrump
3d ago

imagine the conversation that these two guys try to have. neither one can complete a sentence, neither one can understand what the other one is saying. they both promote horrible policies, when they do speak clearly.

Reply
8
Larry Major
3d ago

Oh the news media hounded the heck out of the Trump-Russia conclusion(of which there never was any conclusion) Clinton, Biden, Obama made that up to cover up her email mess. But, the news media just turns a blind eye to China and the Biden’s. Oh nice one guys, real nice job! Nice to know where you’re priorities are really at these days.

Reply
3
AP_001399.20cca57b7fed4afb97271646e592cc2e.0306
3d ago

Did he feel at home when his wife was getting booed at the football game the other day? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 no one wants his support, it’s the kiss of death!

Reply
2
Related
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman gets nervous, dumps BLM as his campaign runs on fumes

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting nervous as the polls tighten between him and GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just scrubbed all mentions of Black Lives Matter from the issues page on his campaign website. The phrase does not appear in text anywhere on his website anymore, and it only gets a passing mention in the video on his “Taking on Crime” page. In that video, he appears to be justifying his decision to chase down an unarmed black jogger in his pickup truck while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
450K+
Followers
72K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy