NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change
Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way. Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead,...
1 More NFL Team Was Reportedly Trying To Trade For Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers weren't the only team from the NFC West trying to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. Per multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams were also involved in trade discussions for the 26-year-old All-Pro running back. However, the Rams' offer clearly didn't ...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Christian McCaffrey Shows Love For Panthers After Trade To 49ers
It wasn’t exactly a smooth tenure in Carolina for former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Injuries plagued McCaffrey’s five-plus season with the Panthers as he played in only 10 games combined the last two seasons prior to the 2022 campaign.
Mac Jones Breaks Silence, Talks Ankle Injury And Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones hadn’t spoken to reporters since the day after injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That changed Friday afternoon. The sophomore quarterback appeared toward the end of locker room availability and fielded five questions. He spoke...
The Panthers Reportedly Turned Down A Massive Trade Offer
The Carolina Panthers have seen plenty of overturn this season, highlighted by the firing of Matt Rhule and the Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson trades. But some players the franchise deemed truly untouchable. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers let interested teams know that potential trades for edge...
Bettors Backing Tom Brady Experience Historic ATS Defeat In Week 7
Tom Brady long was the enemy of sportsbooks, but now might be becoming their biggest ally. The Buccaneers quarterback suffered the second-worst against the spread loss of his 23-year career Sunday as Tampa Bay fell to the lowly Carolina Panthers. Brady’s Buccaneers closed as a 13.5-point favorite given Carolina was starting fourth-string quarterback P.J. Walker, traded its best player in Christian McCaffrey, all while working with an interim head coach.
Miami Dolphins predictions: How are experts picking Week 7 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?
Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back as quarterback Sunday night. Will that be enough to get the Miami Dolphins (3-3) back in the win column against the Pittsburgh Steelers? Tagovailoa was knocked out of the Bengals game Sept. 29 with a scary head injury, four days after briefly leaving the game against the...
msn.com
NFL Week 7 live score updates: Dolphins hold off Steelers; Chiefs take down 49ers
Quarterbacks headlined the early slate of Week 7 NFL action. Slide 1 of 78: Week 7: Cheerleaders perform during the first half of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. 1/78 SLIDES © Mark Humphrey, AP. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones accounted for 309 total yards in...
Ex-Patriot J.C. Jackson Carted Off After Scary Non-Contact Injury
J.C. Jackson’s first season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers has been disappointing, and it looks like it could be coming to an early end. The veteran cornerback suffered a scary injury in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, crumpling to the turf as he landed trying to deflect a Geno Smith pass intended for Marquise Goodwin. Jackson’s cleat would get stuck in the turf as Goodwin came down with the touchdown pass.
49ers DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) will play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. Bosa missed the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury, and it showed for the team’s defense. The 49ers had not allowed more than 19 points in their first five games but ended up allowing 28 in last Sunday’s defeat. It’s a significant boost to a San Francisco defense that was without seven starters on Sunday. It’s just in time for a blockbuster matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 7.
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
Baltimore Ravens Get Concerning Injury News For Week 7
The 3-3 Baltimore Ravens received a mixture of good and bad injury news Friday. On the positive side, quarterback Lamar Jackson was removed from the injury report today after dealing with a hip injury earlier this week in practice. With that being said, however, it was reported Friday that tight ...
Jose Altuve Seemed Oddly Chill About Astros Fan Running On Field For Selfie
One Houston Astros fan really, really wanted to meet Jose Altuve on Thursday night. And, well, he got what he wanted. The unnamed fan dashed onto the field during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees, and actually reached Altuve with enough time to hug the shortstop and snap a selfie before security intervened.
How the Cincinnati Bengals can beat the Atlanta Falcons without starting LB Logan Wilson
Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons are 3-3 entering Sunday’s game and are coming off big wins in Week 6. When the schedule first came out, most pundits picked this game to be an easy win for the Bengals. The Bengals, however, are dealing with injuries and most notably linebacker Logan Wilson will not play on Sunday.
Keenan Allen Active as Chargers Host Seahawks in Week 7
Few teams could hang with the Los Angeles Chargers offensively, which is a scary thought considering they have been without five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen since Week 1. We could see the Chargers find a new gear against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with Allen expected to make his return to the lineup.
Yardbarker
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 7 Matchup Against Atlanta Falcons
Season Record: 3-3 The Bengals have climbed out of an 0-2 start and now they're tied with the Ravens at 3-3 in the division. It seems like ages since they've played at home at Paycor Stadium and they'll get home field advantage on Sunday against the Falcons. Fortunately for Bengals fans, their favorite team's offensive line is playing with some edge, including left tackle Jonah Williams, who has shown no weakness as he battles through a dislocated right knee cap. Joe Burrow did get sacked three times last week, but it didn't seem to phase him as he made his way to 300 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.
