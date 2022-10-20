Read full article on original website
NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change
Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way. Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead,...
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Patriots Rumors: Injured Wideout Not Expected To Play Vs. Bears
The New England Patriots again will be shorthanded at wide receiver when they host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Wideout Kendrick Bourne, listed as questionable with a toe injury, is not expected to play against Chicago, per a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Bourne...
Christian McCaffrey Shows Love For Panthers After Trade To 49ers
It wasn’t exactly a smooth tenure in Carolina for former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Injuries plagued McCaffrey’s five-plus season with the Panthers as he played in only 10 games combined the last two seasons prior to the 2022 campaign.
Jose Altuve Seemed Oddly Chill About Astros Fan Running On Field For Selfie
One Houston Astros fan really, really wanted to meet Jose Altuve on Thursday night. And, well, he got what he wanted. The unnamed fan dashed onto the field during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees, and actually reached Altuve with enough time to hug the shortstop and snap a selfie before security intervened.
Mac Jones Breaks Silence, Talks Ankle Injury And Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones hadn’t spoken to reporters since the day after injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That changed Friday afternoon. The sophomore quarterback appeared toward the end of locker room availability and fielded five questions. He spoke...
Gerrit Cole Compliments Astros, Pats Self On Back As Yankees Drop Game 3
Gerrit Cole took the mound in a must-win spot Saturday during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, but despite the fact Cole and the Yankees didn’t get the job done, the right-hander still was able to feel at ease after the defeat. Cole...
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/nose) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, per Ari Meirov of PFF. Leonard has played just 16 snaps all season and isn’t showing a sign of returning anytime soon. It hinders the run defense, which could spell disaster with Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry as the opposition this Sunday. It will be an all-important AFC South clash this weekend, as the winner will get sole possession of first place in the division.
Bettors Backing Tom Brady Experience Historic ATS Defeat In Week 7
Tom Brady long was the enemy of sportsbooks, but now might be becoming their biggest ally. The Buccaneers quarterback suffered the second-worst against the spread loss of his 23-year career Sunday as Tampa Bay fell to the lowly Carolina Panthers. Brady’s Buccaneers closed as a 13.5-point favorite given Carolina was starting fourth-string quarterback P.J. Walker, traded its best player in Christian McCaffrey, all while working with an interim head coach.
Yankees Down Bad With Depressingly Low Game 4 Ticket Prices
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for the New York Yankees, the Bronx Bombers were responsible for another incredibly embarrassing feat. The Yankees, who trail the Astros 3-0 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, will host Houston on Sunday night in hopes of staving off elimination. Those rooting for New York, however, don’t seem overly interested in being in attendance for what could prove to be a season-ending defeat.
Ex-Patriot J.C. Jackson Carted Off After Scary Non-Contact Injury
J.C. Jackson’s first season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers has been disappointing, and it looks like it could be coming to an early end. The veteran cornerback suffered a scary injury in Los Angeles’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, crumpling to the turf as he landed trying to deflect a Geno Smith pass intended for Marquise Goodwin. Jackson’s cleat would get stuck in the turf as Goodwin came down with the touchdown pass.
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
49ers DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) will play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. Bosa missed the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury, and it showed for the team’s defense. The 49ers had not allowed more than 19 points in their first five games but ended up allowing 28 in last Sunday’s defeat. It’s a significant boost to a San Francisco defense that was without seven starters on Sunday. It’s just in time for a blockbuster matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 7.
Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With
BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
Time To Sound Alarms? Tom Brady, Buccaneers Look Nothing Like Contender
Tom Brady has not experienced a lower moment than this during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and the Buccaneers were completely outclassed by the woeful Panthers in Week 7, despite Carolina working with an interim coach and having traded its best player, Christian McCaffrey, just three days prior. Todd Bowles and his staff were among the most glaring problems as Tampa Bay’s offense went 2-for-12 on third down, and 1-for-3 on fourth down all while the Panthers averaged 6.9 yards per play and 6.4 yards per rush against a Buccaneers’ defense which entered having allowed the seventh-fewest yards per attempt. Again, Carolina was without its All-Pro running back and instead looked to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to lead the way.
NFL Writer Calls Out Tom Brady For Not Being ‘All In’ With Buccaneers
The Buccaneers lost two games in a row after the Panthers scored an upset win in Week 7, and it has some questioning Tom Brady’s commitment to Tampa Bay. The 45-year-old has also been questioned on his reported divorce to supermodel Gisele Bündchen as Brady is seemingly “inconsistent” with what he wants in the relationship. While Brady has ruled out the idea of an in-season retirement, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s head isn’t solely focused on football.
